On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘It will represent Utah from now to — I hope — forever’: Utah’s new flag is now official

Mar 9, 2024, 2:27 PM

Utah's new state flag flies in front of the Utah Capitol for the first time after a celebration to ...

Utah's new state flag flies in front of the Utah Capitol for the first time after a celebration to commemorate Utah Flag Day in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

(Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, has seen plenty of copies of Utah’s new state flag since his bill designating the design narrowly cleared the Utah Legislature last year.

But as he arrived at the Utah Capitol Saturday morning, he felt something different as he came across a massive 60-foot-long and 30-foot-tall version of the flag hoisted in the air in front of the building by a pair of Salt Lake City Fire engines. It brought back all the memories that led to this moment.

“That was breathtaking,” he said. “We had so many people involved in this process all across the state and the first time, this flag was created with public input. Seeing all that public input culminating in this, it’s very rewarding.”

Saturday is when the new design officially became Utah’s state flag, while its previous design — created more than a century ago — became its historical one. Gov. Spencer Cox, McCay and members of the Utah Symbols Commission celebrated with a special flag-raising ceremony on the steps of the Utah Capitol.

A crowd of several dozen people of all ages — many holding miniature Utah flags and some with full-sized flags wrapped around them — cheered as the flag slowly made it to the top of the pole and began to sway in a light breeze, flying above all the other versions of flags in Utah’s history.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, help to raise Utah’s new state flag during the commemoration of Utah Flag Day at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Photo: Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

It marked the near end of a multiyear process.

“It will represent Utah from now to — I hope — forever,” Cox said. “I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish over the past few years.”

The new flag’s long journey

Utah lawmakers narrowly passed legislation to designate the new flag design in March last year; however, because of an oddity in the state’s flag laws, it wasn’t official until Saturday. That’s because all passed bills can’t go into effect until at least May after a session wraps up in March, but since Utah’s Flag Day is March 9, based on when the 1911 flag was codified, the law had to wait more than a year to take effect.

But Saturday’s ceremony was also quite some time in the making beyond that.

Discussions over a new flag emerged in 2018. Former Rep. Stephen Handy said it all started when he was approached by residents who convinced him that Utah’s flag could go through a revision, so it could be more easily identifiable. Utah was one of about half of the U.S. states with a state seal slapped on a blue background.

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks alongside former Rep. Steve Handy and Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, to commemorate Utah Flag Day and to celebrate Utah's new state flag, at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Photo: Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks alongside former Rep. Steve Handy and Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, to commemorate Utah Flag Day and to celebrate Utah’s new state flag, at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Photo: Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

While there were a few different attempts to either change the state flag or suggest a change in 1927, 1930 and 2022, it has remained mostly untouched since 1911. The biggest adjustment came in the form of a slight revision in 2011 to correct a printing error that emerged in the 1920s.

A pair of flag bills failed to pass the Legislature in 2019 before it passed SB48 — sponsored by McCay and Handy — in 2021. It set up the State Flag Task Force, which, in 2022, launched its “More Than a Flag” campaign. Thousands of possible designs were submitted to the state through the contest.

The field was ultimately whittled down to one final design by the end of the year before that went through some final tweaks as last year’s SB31 went through the legislative process. Seventy people split a $5,000 reward for coming up with at least a piece of the final design.

The flag’s colors and symbols have many different meanings representing Utah:

  • The blue section at the top represents Utah’s skies and also faith. It’s located above an outline of white mountains that represent Utah’s mountains and snow, while the peaks represent the state’s indigenous people. The bottom red section represents perseverance and southern Utah’s red rock scenery.
  • The beehive represents both Utah’s “industry” motto and when the pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. A star placed below it represents when Utah received statehood in 1896. Both symbols are contained within a hexagon that represents strength.

SB31 also designated that the old design become the state’s historical flag after it was initially intended to become the state governor’s flag when the process began. It essentially means the state has two flags.

The military color guard rolls up the new state flag after a gathering to commemorate Utah Flag Day at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Photo: Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

The military color guard rolls up the new state flag after a gathering to commemorate Utah Flag Day at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Saturday. (Photo: Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

The same day Cox signed the bill, he issued an executive order that directs that the historic flag be flown at the Utah Capitol at all times, as well as at all state buildings during state holidays and any “special occasions.” It also encourages people to fly the historical flag above the state flag when they are on the same pole.

In addition to Saturday’s ceremony, Utah Capitol staff curated a new exhibit near the east entrance of the Capitol that tells the story of the state flag from an initial seal concept design in the 1890s through the new flag process.

However, the saga didn’t stop with the bill — and it’s not quite over yet.

A group opposed to the bill filed a referendum that would have put the bill up for a public vote. That ultimately failedsetting up an initiative seeking to overturn the law and put any future flag bills on the ballot. That also failed to receive enough signatures to be placed on the November ballot, but organizers are suing Utah over its initiative process.

The case is still playing out in U.S. District Court.

A symbol for years to come?

State leaders say they are confident that Utah will win out in the court case and they believe Utahns will embrace the flag as a new form of identity. They believe residents will eventually celebrate it in the way other states with easily identifiable flags have.

“I hope (people) see Utah’s values: faith, hard work, industriousness (and) strength,” McCay said, standing in front of the new flag. “This flag is all about Utah, and I hope that’s what people see when they see it.”

It seems that people have already started to do that.

DeVaughn Simper, a vexillologist at Colonial Flag, said the company has never experienced the level of state flag sales they have seen over the past year. While McCay said the new design has outsold the historical one by four times, Simper said sales of the historical flag have never been higher.

He believes this shows that the whole process has generated state pride.

“People are excited to fly the Utah flag, whether it’s the new one or the old one,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Gang member taken into custody following short pursuit Friday night

Police said a 31-year-old gang member was taken into custody Friday night following an effort by police to apprehend him.

2 minutes ago

A Columbus Adult Education Center opened Saturday in Herriman. The center is offering basic life sk...

Alex Cabrero

Columbus Adult Education Center opens in Herriman to help ensure a better future for people

The Columbus Adult Education Center opened Saturday in Herriman. It provides assistance to people who need help in basic life skills, especially those who are new to the country.

2 hours ago

Retired Judge Raymond Sonji Uno, a civil rights advocate and Utah's first minority judge, died Frid...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Utah’s first minority judge, Raymond Uno, dies at 93

Retired Judge Raymond Sonji Uno, a civil rights advocate and Utah's first minority judge, died Friday at the age of 93.

3 hours ago

A Provo couple has been arrested and accused of engaging in sexual activity with their teen daughte...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Provo couple accused of sex with teen daughter, saying it was ‘safer’ than with strangers

A Provo couple has been arrested and accused of engaging in sexual activity with their teen daughter because they allegedly told police it would be safer for her than having sex with strangers.

7 hours ago

Christopher "Topher" Owens and William "Drew" Bull were last seen on February 26 in Blanding...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family pleads for answers after two men mysteriously disappear near Blanding

An investigation into the mysterious disappearance of two best friends is unfolding in San Juan County.

20 hours ago

Bountiful police detective, Brandon Beecher, being stopped by Davis County sheriff's deputy for sus...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Bountiful detective drove police vehicle with loaded AR-15 while drunk, charges say

A Bountiful police officer was arrested last month and charged with DUI after investigators say he drove an unmarked police vehicle with a loaded AR-15 while under the influence.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

‘It will represent Utah from now to — I hope — forever’: Utah’s new flag is now official