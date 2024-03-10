On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
CRIME

Alleged gang member arrested after officer-involved shooting

Mar 9, 2024, 6:08 PM | Updated: 9:09 pm

emergency lights...

FILE: United police said Saturday that a 31-year-old gang member was taken into custody Friday night following efforts to escape police who had come to arrest him.  (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police say a 31-year-old alleged gang member was taken into custody Friday night following an officer-involved shooting.

Aymee Race, of the Unified Police Department, said officers were called out to assist with an “officer involved critical incident” at The Commons in the area of 2860 S. 200 East around 8 p.m.

Officers with the Metro Gang Unit were attempting to arrest Nicholas Sickler. The vehicle that Sickler was driving was listed as stolen, and it was also boxed in by officers.

However, Sickler was able to escape by slamming into two police vehicles and drove past another officer. According to Race, an officer shot at Sickler’s vehicle as he was fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported from the shots being fired.

Sickler drove a short distance before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. He was arrested a short time later in the area of 3500 S. 700 East by West Valley City police.

According to the probable cause statement, Sickler told police that he allegedly stole the vehicle because he was homeless. Additionally, the probable cause statement also stated that he allegedly wanted to be shot by police.

Sickler was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of three counts of assault on a peace officer with the use a dangerous weapon. He was also booked for investigation of theft of a vehicle and failure to stop at the signal of an officer.

Crime

