Provo police issue warning of sinkhole

PROVO — Provo police are warning residents and drivers to avoid the area of 1333 N. 1450 East in Provo due to a sinkhole.



According to a post on X, nearby residents may experience water shut-offs. Also, police are advising residents to check their property for any issues.

A sinkhole had appeared at approximately 1333 N 1450 E. Road closures are in place while crews respond to asses. Please avoid the area.

Nearby residents are advised to prepare for possible water shut-offs, and to check their property for any potential issues. pic.twitter.com/UK73alHTex — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) March 10, 2024

Police issued an update on the situation around 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Our City Public Works crews are making repairs to a pipe line. Expect the road to remain closed for a few more hours,” the statement read on X.