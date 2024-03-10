On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Provo police issue warning of sinkhole

Mar 10, 2024, 2:23 PM | Updated: 4:24 pm

Provo police are warning residents and drivers to avoid the area of 1333 N 1450 E in Provo due to a...

Provo police are warning residents and drivers to avoid the area of 1333 N 1450 E in Provo due to a sinkhole. (Provo Police via X)

(Provo Police via X)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY WAVERLY GOLDEN


KSL NewsRadio

PROVO — Provo police are warning residents and drivers to avoid the area of 1333 N. 1450 East in Provo due to a sinkhole.


According to a post on X, nearby residents may experience water shut-offs. Also, police are advising residents to check their property for any issues.

Police issued an update on the situation around 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Our City Public Works crews are making repairs to a pipe line. Expect the road to remain closed for a few more hours,” the statement read on X.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Salt Lake Film Society’s media accelerator studio, MAST, ran an animation contest. The best a...

Peter Rosen

A Utah film entitled ‘Ninety-Five Senses’ is an Oscar contender

A short film designed to give young animators a leg up got them a lot more – an Academy Award nomination.

43 minutes ago

Christopher "Topher" Owens and William "Drew" Bull were last seen on February 26 in Blanding...

Ashley Fredde, KSL.com

Case of 2 missing men now a homicide investigation; man arrested in connection with disappearance

A man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two men in San Juan County that investigators have now deemed a homicide investigation.

3 hours ago

FILE - A Granite School District Police vehicle. West Valley police arrested a man on Friday who th...

Matt Brooks KSL.com

West Valley police arrest man they say attempted to kidnap girl at school

West Valley police arrested a man on Friday who they say attempted to kidnap a 13-year-old girl from her school.

4 hours ago

(FILE) Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Police in search for shooting suspect after downtown SLC shooting

One person was injured in a downtown overnight shooting. Officers are still searching for the suspected shooter.

7 hours ago

Robert P. George joins Sunday Edition, sharing his ideas on connecting The Constitution and civic v...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Robert P. George

Robert P. George joins Sunday Edition, sharing his ideas on connecting The Constitution and civic virtue.

8 hours ago

To a lot of people, retired Judge Raymond Uno was many things: a judge, an activist, a mentor. But ...

Brianna Chavez

Family of Utah’s first minority judge, Raymond Uno, remember his impact

To a lot of people, retired Judge Raymond Uno was many things: a judge, an activist, a mentor. But Mark Uno, Raymond's son, said he was just dad.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Provo police issue warning of sinkhole