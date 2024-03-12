On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

‘I stand in awe’: Church leaders prepare to rededicate historic Manti Utah Temple

Mar 11, 2024, 6:26 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

MANTI — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in central Utah are celebrating as their historic pioneer-era Manti Temple opens its doors to the public.

The Manti temple was dedicated in 1888, 136 years ago, becoming the third temple the Church opened in Utah. It sits majestically on a hill and can be seen for miles by those coming into town.

“It really is a beacon. It really is a light on the hill,” Camille Johnson, General Relief Society President of the Church said.

The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

For the past two and a half years, the temple has been shut down for renovation.

A new entrance and gathering space were added on the north side, along with a bride and groom exit. The landscape was also upgraded with new plants and threes.

Chapel inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

Other upgrades included a new marriage waiting room, additional lockers, and refreshed carpet, paint, and furniture in selected areas. The project also involved restoring many of the original murals and other furnishings to life.

The exquisite woodwork, flooring, drapery, paint, spiral staircase, and baptismal font can all transport visitors back in time.

The celestial room in the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

“This Manti temple is one of the great architectural masterpieces of the Church,” said Emily Hutt, the Church’s historical sites curator with the Church History Department. “The most exciting thing for me is the conservation and the restoration of the murals. These murals took months and a lot of detail and hard work from conservators working in one-inch squares cleaning these murals and getting them bright and clean and just the way they looked when it first opened.”

Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, a general authority and the assistant executive director of the Temple Department, said it’s amazing to think that it was built by hand.

“I stand in awe as I think about the pioneers in the Sanpete Valley at that time. Most of them lived in small homes with dirt roofs, but out of their poverty, they sacrificed and consecrated everything to build this magnificent house of the Lord,” Elder Schmitt said.

The Manti Utah Temple will be rededicated in one session on Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Latter-day Saints in Sanpete County also helped hand stitch the padding on chairs, getting a little taste of what the pioneers may have gone through so many years ago to build their place of worship.

“They consecrated their talents, efforts, and energy to build this historic temple while they were running farms or herding cows or sheep,” Johnson said.

The public open house runs from March 14 to April 5. The temple will be rededicated on April 21.

You can make a reservation for the public open house on the Church’s website.

Baptistry in the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A sealing room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Bride's room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The assembly room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The spiral staircase inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Chapel inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) An ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) An ordinance room Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A lobby inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Woodwork architectural details inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A sealing room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Baptistry in the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) Ordinance room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The celestial room in the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The spiral staircase inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) The assembly room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A hallway featuring architectural details of red and gold carpet as well as the wood chairs with gold accents inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.) A sealing room inside the Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

White stone building on a hill...

Larry D. Curtis

Meticulously restored Manti Utah Temple ready for public open house

The Manti Utah Temple, a jewel of Utah pioneer industry and art, now renovated and restored, is ready to host guests for an open house starting Thursday.

8 hours ago

The Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services called on the Attorney General to investigate a ...

Andrew Adams

Utah agency calls for investigation into Salt Lake bar’s ‘No Zionists Allowed’ policy

A local bar, Weathered Waves, A Six Sailor Cider Bar, posted a "No Zionists Allowed" policy and has since been under fire.

5 days ago

The Melchizedek Priesthood pulpits on the first floor of the Kirtland Temple. Photograph by Val Bri...

Shara Park

Church historian weighs in on historical acquisition of Kirtland Temple

Church historian Glenn Rawson weighed in on the acquisition of the Kirtland Temple historic sites, documents, and artifacts from the Community of Christ.

6 days ago

The Kirtland Temple was the first temple built by the Saints in the latter days. (The Church of Jes...

Eliza Pace

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acquires the Kirtland Temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it purchased the Kirtland Temple and several other historic buildings and artifacts from the Community of Christ for an agreed-upon amount. 

6 days ago

Elder Mack Jared Chappell, a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Sa...

Mark Jones

Church missionary dies from unknown medical condition

A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died, according to the church.

8 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox speak at the Light the World Giving Machine launch in...

Eliza Pace

Over 600,000 people donated $10.4 million at Giving Machines in 2023

The famous Giving Machines, put on by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received $10.4 million in donations in 2023.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

‘I stand in awe’: Church leaders prepare to rededicate historic Manti Utah Temple