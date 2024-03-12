On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Get Gephardt helps Utah couple stuck paying for car rental crash damage they didn’t cause

Mar 11, 2024, 10:46 PM | Updated: 10:54 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SANDY – A trip to Costa Rica started with a bang for a Utah couple.

Landen Powell and Kamryn Liiamatta say an 18-wheeler hauling concrete culvert pipes hit them at a toll gate with just enough force to push their rental car into the car ahead of them.

“We’d been in it for an hour,” said Liiamatta. “Less than an hour.”

“We were actually surprised we didn’t get injured,” said Powell.

One police report and a tow truck ride later, they were back at the Alamo counter, but not exactly making new friends.

An 18-wheeler rear-ended Kamryn Liimatta’s and Landen Powell’s rental car, causing $2,000 worth in damages. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

“They made us pay for the car damages,” Liiamatta said.

Liiamatta and Powell told KSL the Alamo reps at the counter demanded they cough up nearly $2,000 for damages, right there on the spot, even though the semi driver admitted fault and the couple was carrying a travel insurance policy from a third-party.

They paid the bill, planning to work it out with the insurance later. But then their claim was denied.

“As the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident is not a driver listed in the rental agreement,” Liiamatta read in the denial letter from the insurance provider, “’no benefits are payable for your claim.’”

Powell was in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash, and he’s listed as the driver on the Alamo reservation – so, what’s going on? Turns out, a switch happened when the couple paid for the rental at the Alamo counter.

Powell reserved the car in his name, but said when Liiamatta paid for the rental car with her credit card at the Alamo counter, his name got wiped from the rental agreement. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

The reservation was under Powell’s name, but Liiamatta used her credit card to pay. That somehow wiped Powell’s name from the paperwork – a change they hadn’t noticed.

“They never took my license,” Liiamatta said. “I never signed anything. It was just my credit card.”

Regardless, that switch is now costing the couple $2,000. With all their attempts to ask Alamo to fix the problem going nowhere, they contacted the KSL Investigators.

This time, we reached out to Alamo’s parent company, Enterprise Mobility, on their behalf. We asked their corporate communications team how Powell’s name disappeared, and if it’s typical to charge for damages on-the-spot.

And just like that, the weird switcharoo, “unswitacharoo’d.”

Liiamatta and Powell show KSL’s Matt Gephardt the denial from their travel insurance. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL TV)

A spokesperson told us after speaking with “the group in Costa Rica” that they “do have Landen (Powell) on file as an approved driver” after all. And they said they will now work with the couple “to come to a satisfactory resolution.”

“We thought that we crossed all the T’s and dotted all the I’s,” said Liiamatta.

They tell us all those T’s and I’s on their rental paperwork are now correct, and Alamo has helped them resubmit their claim to their travel insurance provider, which is now reviewing it.

Enterprise Mobility told us, “customers are financially responsible for damage or theft that occurs during a rental transaction, regardless of fault or negligence – just as if they owned the rental vehicle themselves.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

Trisha Madsen bill showing how high her rates are despite having no accidents or claims on her driv...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: What’s fueling the dramatic increases in auto insurance premiums?

If you were in a car crash, you would expect your insurance rates to go up. But the call came to Get Gephardt. from a St. George woman who says her rate skyrocketed, even though she's been a perfect driver.

4 days ago

Crimes related to spoofing, bilked Utahns at of $583,324, making it the fourth largest cybercrime a...

Matt Gephardt

Stopping America’s top scam: imposter fraud

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission, imposter fraud scams are the top fraud category, with reported losses of $2.7 billion.

5 days ago

paperwork and pens or pencils...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utahn stuck in billing squabble between her insurance and her hospital

Brandy Durrant had foot surgery last August. The procedure should have gotten her to her insurance’s out-of-pocket max for deductibles, co-pays and costs for in-network services. But there’s a glitch and turns out, it’s a big one.

6 days ago

Matt Gephardt being shown the double payments that Terry Hutchings has been getting....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps homeowner being charged two bills for one security system

Billing for a previous home initially stopped when she sold it, but when she got a new security system from the same provider for her new place a year later it started billing for both.

11 days ago

Neilson-Berg explaining the hassles and trouble she has been going through to get into contact with...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Google Fiber customer get her internet fixed after customer service calls go nowhere

When a Salt Lake City woman's internet connection went down, and she couldn't get a straight answer as to when it would be back up, she decided to Get Gephardt.

12 days ago

Matt Gephardt with Hung Tran who is explaining why he has been trying to get his social security be...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps retiree deadlocked with Social Security over lost birth certificate

The United States has been home for Hung Tran nearly 50 years. He came here as a refugee fleeing war-torn Vietnam in 1975.

12 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Get Gephardt helps Utah couple stuck paying for car rental crash damage they didn’t cause