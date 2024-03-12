On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Water leak impacting travelers at Salt Lake City International Airport

Mar 11, 2024, 7:48 PM

BY AMIE SCHAEFFER, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City International Airport is reporting a water leak. The tunnel that connects the A and B concourses is flooded.

In an email the airport stated, “A bus bridge to transport passengers who need special assistance has been coordinated, otherwise passengers are using a utility corridor to avoid the water.”

In a social media post, the airport says they are working on the issue.  There is no information at this time on the cause of the water leak.

