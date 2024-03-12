Water leak impacting travelers at Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake City International Airport is reporting a water leak. The tunnel that connects the A and B concourses is flooded.

In an email the airport stated, “A bus bridge to transport passengers who need special assistance has been coordinated, otherwise passengers are using a utility corridor to avoid the water.”

In a social media post, the airport says they are working on the issue. There is no information at this time on the cause of the water leak.

The airport is experiencing a ground water leak in the tunnel connecting concourses A and B. We are working to address the issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — SaltLakeCityAirport (@slcairport) March 11, 2024