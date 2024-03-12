Alpine School District holds public meetings to discuss potential splits or reconfigurations

AMERICAN FORK — On Tuesday night, the Alpine School District and MGT Consulting held the first meeting to present potential reconfigurations for, or ways to split, the school district.

The meeting happened at Timpanogos High School. Two more sessions will be held this week — Wednesday at Vista Heights Middle School in Saratoga Springs and Thursday at American Fork Junior High School.

One option is that the district stays the same with no splits. Other options include splitting the district into two or three groups — with debate about which district Lehi would be placed in — or an option where Lehi would be split off into its own district.

According to an Instagram post, MGT Consulting will facilitate all three sessions.

Per the post, members of the community and school district employees are encouraged to attend. Additionally, attendees have been encouraged to bring an electronic device. The presentations will feature electronic polling.

Board members hope to have all feedback presented in April and to come to a final decision in July. That would allow for an initiative to get to voters in November.