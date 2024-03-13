On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Application filed to reopen Diamond Ranch Academy under new name

Mar 12, 2024, 6:12 PM | Updated: 6:51 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

HURRICANE, Washington County — A father who lost his daughter under the care of Diamond Ranch Academy boarding school for troubled teens, is concerned it could happen again as efforts are underway to reopen the school under a new name.

Even with a new name and new license, it’s not necessarily new management and that’s why at least one father doesn’t want the site of the old Diamond Ranch to open up again.

Taylor Goodridge died at Diamond Ranch Academy

Taylor Goodridge died after collapsing at Diamond Ranch residential treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane on Dec. 22, 2022. (Goodridge family)

The school in Hurricane closed last September.

“Angry, frustrated, upset,” Dean Goodridge said.

He is concerned those consequences could be short-lived. He said his daughter Taylor asked to go there from her home in Washington state, to get help. Goodridge said he daughter died from a stomach infection that could have been treated but she was denied care.

Dean Goodridge. His daughter died at Diamond Ranch Academy.

Dean Goodrich is the father of Taylor Goodridge. She died at Diamond Ranch Academy. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“I don’t know how he sleeps at night,” Goodridge said about caseworker Adam Cheney.

Cheney is listed as the new director for the upcoming RAFA Academy. He’s also named in a lawsuit Goodridge’s family filed against Diamond Ranch.

According to application documents, RAFA has a different address but it’s actually the old Diamond Ranch Parkway that is now renamed Hope Circle, a privately-owned road.

“How could you open up another facility with your name on it at that same property where you know she died?” Goodridge said.

Mission statements

These are the mission statements posted to the Diamond Ranch Academy and RAFA Academy websites. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

It’s also the very same business model. Not only do the websites look the same, but mission statements from Diamond Ranch and RAFA Academy are seemingly copied and pasted from the old site to the new except that RAFA would open for boys only.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services said it’s looking into a possible license renewal.

State response to the This image shows information that was apparently copied from the Desert Ranch Academy website and pasted to the RAFA Academy application

Statement from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services. (KSL TV)

In an email response to KSL, the department said it takes the health and safety of those in its licensed facilities seriously.

“Our role in regulating licensed programs is to make sure programs are complying with administrative rules and regulations designed to provide a healthy and safe environment for those in care. DHHS works to provide the best possible service within the scope of our regulatory authority,” the email stated.

In the meantime, Goodridge said he’ll do all he can to make sure it doesn’t happen.

“They took something precious from us. I’m not going to let them do this to somebody else,” Goodridge said. KSL reached reached out to Adam Cheney the director of RAFA Academy but there has not been a response.

The department said with these applications it reviews the history of the program and prior participants and their past conduct and actions taken against them.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Man sits between Utah's historic flag and U.S. flag...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Cox fields questions on elected officials transparency, immigration during town hall

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday night, answering questions about government transparency and assuaging concerns about Utah being a "sanctuary state" for illegal immigration.

1 hour ago

FILE — The 2024 Sundance Film Festival is in Park City and Salt Lake City Jan. 18 - 28. (Sundanc...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

2 Sundance theaters in Park City area in limbo after bankruptcy

The only two commercial movie theaters near Park City, which are regular screening locations for the Sundance Film Festival, are in danger of closing after the company filed for bankruptcy.

2 hours ago

Handcuffs...

Alexander Campbell

Traffic stop ends with millions in drugs seized

A routine traffic stop turned into a multi-million dollar bust on Saturday

3 hours ago

University of Utah researchers searching the sands and waters of the Great Salt lake for samples....

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Finding nematodes: New species in Great Salt Lake changes its known ecosystem

Utah researchers say finding a new species in the Great Salt Lake is "transformative," leading to new questions about the lake's ecosystem they hope to answer.

4 hours ago

brown haired brown eyed woman in a red shirt and a hat...

Garna Mejia

Utah woman dies in Canada after car accident while traveling to family funeral

A Syracuse family is mourning the loss of their daughter after a tragic accident in Canada involving deer on the road. 

5 hours ago

an avalanche over steep ground and trees...

Lindsay Aerts

Water watchers ‘encouraged’ that this year’s extra runoff could help Great Salt Lake rise

Rain and snow could hit Utah overnight - adding to Utah's already-above-average snowpack.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Application filed to reopen Diamond Ranch Academy under new name