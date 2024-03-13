Traffic stop ends with millions in drugs seized

CEDAR CITY — A routine traffic stop turned into a multi-million dollar bust on Saturday, when an Iron County sheriff’s deputy discovered $5 million worth of drugs in a man’s car.

According to a police affidavit, an Iron County sheriff’s deputy was waiting at the intersection of 1400 West and 200 North in Cedar City when he saw a truck that “sat through a (cycle of the traffic lights from green to red) and it did not move.”



The deputy then identified Julio Partida-Pantoja, 50, and performed a field sobriety test, during which Partida-Pantoja “provided a (breathalyzer) sample which yielded a 0.262 (blood-alcohol measurement),” according to the document.

According to the Utah legislative website, the legally allowable blood-alcohol content in the state is 0.05, making Partida-Pantoja’s result over five times the legal limit for alcohol consumption while driving.

During a search of the truck, the deputy located “a substantial amount of” methamphetamine and over 200,000 fentanyl pills, weighing over 170 pounds cumulatively. The value of these drugs was “approximately 5 million dollars,” the affidavit states.

Julio Partida-Pantoja was booked into the Iron County jail on one count of driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; interfering with an officer, a class B misdemeanor; two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor; and drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor.