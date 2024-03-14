On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Utah based Elan Solar sued by state regulators

Mar 13, 2024, 10:08 PM | Updated: 10:45 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

OREM — Imagine paying thousands of dollars for solar panels but having them not work. It’s the situation facing more than 100 customers of a Utah solar company, according to a new lawsuit filed by the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.

In the lawsuit, regulators state Elan Solar and its CEO, Kevin Colarusso, “failed to provide full-service solar installations to at least 140 consumers, leaving them with nonfunctioning systems.”

“Most of these consumers made or continue to make loan payments for systems that do not work for more than six months,” the lawsuit states. “Some consumers have been making loan payments for over eighteen months, with nothing to show for it.”

Utah regulators say Elan Solar "failed to provide full-service solar installations to at least 140 consumers." Here a company truck is shown in an undated photo. (KSL TV) Utah regulators say Elan Solar "failed to provide full-service solar installations to at least 140 consumers." Here a company truck is shown in an undated photo. (KSL TV) A roof with solar panels that a customer says don't work. (KSL TV)

Some customers, identified by only initials in the filing, were assured reimbursement that they did not get, the lawsuit states.

In addition to nonfunctioning systems, the 28-page lawsuit lists several examples of ways Elan Solar allegedly misled its customers, including misrepresenting the cost of its systems and consumers’ future savings.

Utah Division of Consumer Protection Director Katie Hass said they don’t take filing lawsuits against businesses lightly but they felt it was necessary in this case to prevent more homeowners from paying Elan for solar systems they may not get.

“The Division of Professional Licensing revoked their license several months ago, but they’re still out there,” Hass said.

Elan Solar’s website was active Wednesday and its phone line was answered when Get Gephardt called.

As for customers who didn’t get what they paid for, Hass said they are seeking damages which is “close to $1 million” based on the victims that the division knows about — but she suspect it could be more. She says the division invites other Utah consumers who feel like they are victims of Elan Solar’s business practices to file a complaint at this website: db.dcp.utah.gov/complaints.html.

“This is very important. We can only seek damages on behalf of consumers who have actually complained to the division,” Hass said.

Reached for comment, Elan’s CEO Kevin Colarusso wrote of the lawsuit: “My attorney just received the lawsuit this afternoon and has not been able to review it. They are simply allegations. We have 3 weeks to file an answer. We have no comment since we have not been able to review it yet.”

Last Friday, Hass said her division also served Elan Solar with a cease and desist.

By email Colarusso told Get Gephardt:

We are in full compliance and we are not selling or installing under Elan Solar since we received the documents last Friday from Utah Consumer Protection. It is my understanding that you made a phone call to our customer support line; Our customer service representative was not fully informed on the documents we received last Friday.

Get Gephardt first reported on some of Elan’s alleged victims last June.

Flavio Sampallo showed Get Gephardt how the panels installed on his West Valley City were not hooked up leaving him making payments on a $48,000 solar loan in addition to having to pay his regular Rocky Mountain Power bill.

It was the same story for Luis Lopez who said he a nonfunctioning system for about a year and a half..

Sampallo and Lopez were two of 11 who emailed Get Gephardt stating they have paid for a product they were not receiving.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

paper work showing charges...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Thieves fraudulently billing Medicare for catheters on behalf of Utahns

Medicare paid out thousands of dollars for a medical device on behalf of a Utahn that never ordered it, let alone received it.

1 day ago

...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps Utah couple stuck paying for car rental crash damage they didn’t cause

When a Sandy couple’s travel insurance refused to reimburse them for rental car damage caused by another driver due to a paperwork switch, they decided to Get Gephardt.

2 days ago

Trisha Madsen bill showing how high her rates are despite having no accidents or claims on her driv...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: What’s fueling the dramatic increases in auto insurance premiums?

If you were in a car crash, you would expect your insurance rates to go up. But the call came to Get Gephardt. from a St. George woman who says her rate skyrocketed, even though she's been a perfect driver.

6 days ago

Crimes related to spoofing, bilked Utahns at of $583,324, making it the fourth largest cybercrime a...

Matt Gephardt

Stopping America’s top scam: imposter fraud

According to data from the Federal Trade Commission, imposter fraud scams are the top fraud category, with reported losses of $2.7 billion.

7 days ago

paperwork and pens or pencils...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Utahn stuck in billing squabble between her insurance and her hospital

Brandy Durrant had foot surgery last August. The procedure should have gotten her to her insurance’s out-of-pocket max for deductibles, co-pays and costs for in-network services. But there’s a glitch and turns out, it’s a big one.

8 days ago

Matt Gephardt being shown the double payments that Terry Hutchings has been getting....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Get Gephardt helps homeowner being charged two bills for one security system

Billing for a previous home initially stopped when she sold it, but when she got a new security system from the same provider for her new place a year later it started billing for both.

13 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah based Elan Solar sued by state regulators