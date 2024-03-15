On the Site:
WEATHER ALERT: Potentially damaging winds
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Human remains found in Grand County identified as man who went missing in 2021

Mar 15, 2024, 1:00 PM

FILE PHOTO (Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

FILE PHOTO (Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

(Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

MOAB — Human remains that were found in Grand County have been identified as those of Timothy Jordan Boone, who went missing on Aug. 4, 2021.

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified on Sunday about the bones that were located in the Book Cliffs area in northeastern Grand County.

Search and rescue crews from Grand County and Mesa County, Colorado, along with a Mesa County K-9, recovered the remains and sent them to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. State officials positively identified the remains of those of Boone.

“As of this time, no foul play is suspected in the disappearance or death of Mr. Boone,” deputies said. “We would like to thank everyone involved in bringing closure to the family of Mr. Boone.”

Boone’s sister said her brother struggled with severe mental illness throughout his life.

“He has always been a talented writer, musician, artist, and photographer,” she said. “He was an advocate for the LGBTQ and homeless community and would take any opportunity he could to make sure people knew how loved and special they are.”

Family members said Boone went to the San Rafael Swell on Aug. 1, 2021, and was picked up by a couple on an ATV two days later. He was treated for severe dehydration and taken to the Village Inn hotel in Huntington, Utah. He left the hotel at some point and ended up in Moab, where he tried to get a Verizon phone.

Family members said he was later seen alone on a trail in Montrose County, Colorado, before he spoke with someone at a co-op in Nucla, Colorado.

The investigation gained a new wave of intention in May 2023 after a man posted a video to his TikTok page saying he had found Boone’s backpack, guitar and other items in the San Rafael Swell. The video was viewed nearly 10 million times.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Blaise Taylor speaks among the 2017 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class & Campbell Trophy ...

Josh Ellis

Former NFL scout and Utah State staffer arrested in connection to poisoning death of pregnant girlfriend

A former Utah State University football analyst has been arrested in connection to the deaths of his girlfriend and her unborn child.

3 hours ago

Jen and Tyler Erickson show KSL’s Matt Gephardt sewer water...

Matt Gephardt and Cimaron Neugebauer, KSL TV

Raw sewage floods basements, but who’s responsible for the damages?

A Farmington couple says their home got flooded with raw sewage after a nearby water park drained a pool into the sewer system. Now, they're stuck in a fight over who's -responsible for tens-of-thousands of dollars in damages, so they decided to Get Gephardt.

15 hours ago

Joshua Homer appears in court in Weber County on Oct. 18, 2022....

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont, KSL-TV

Rapist at the center of KSL Investigation ‘Failure to Protect’ pleads guilty

Guilty: An accused serial predator in Utah, who’s had more than a decade of allegations against him is now a convicted rapist following a KSL Investigation.

15 hours ago

Matt Frank Hoover walking to the Provo City Justice Court on Feb 29. (KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Officers testify of chaotic scene 5 years ago in trial of man accused of killing Provo officer

The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing Provo police officer Joseph Shinners in 2019 is expected to end on Friday after prosecutors finished presenting evidence.

15 hours ago

The scene of the hit-and-run accident on March 11...

Michael Houck

Police: Man suspected of ‘targeting’ pedestrian during life-threatening hit-and-run crash

A man accused of running a red light and hitting a woman, inflicting life-threatening injuries in early March, was arrested.

17 hours ago

Strong winds continued to batter the Wasatch Front Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)...

Shara Park

WEATHER ALERT: Strong, cold winds batter parts of Wasatch Front

Strong winds continue to batter the Wasatch Front Thursday, whipping bitter cold temperatures through South Weber.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Human remains found in Grand County identified as man who went missing in 2021