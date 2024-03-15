Human remains found in Grand County identified as man who went missing in 2021

MOAB — Human remains that were found in Grand County have been identified as those of Timothy Jordan Boone, who went missing on Aug. 4, 2021.

Deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified on Sunday about the bones that were located in the Book Cliffs area in northeastern Grand County.

Search and rescue crews from Grand County and Mesa County, Colorado, along with a Mesa County K-9, recovered the remains and sent them to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. State officials positively identified the remains of those of Boone.

“As of this time, no foul play is suspected in the disappearance or death of Mr. Boone,” deputies said. “We would like to thank everyone involved in bringing closure to the family of Mr. Boone.”

Boone’s sister said her brother struggled with severe mental illness throughout his life.

“He has always been a talented writer, musician, artist, and photographer,” she said. “He was an advocate for the LGBTQ and homeless community and would take any opportunity he could to make sure people knew how loved and special they are.”

Family members said Boone went to the San Rafael Swell on Aug. 1, 2021, and was picked up by a couple on an ATV two days later. He was treated for severe dehydration and taken to the Village Inn hotel in Huntington, Utah. He left the hotel at some point and ended up in Moab, where he tried to get a Verizon phone.

Family members said he was later seen alone on a trail in Montrose County, Colorado, before he spoke with someone at a co-op in Nucla, Colorado.

The investigation gained a new wave of intention in May 2023 after a man posted a video to his TikTok page saying he had found Boone’s backpack, guitar and other items in the San Rafael Swell. The video was viewed nearly 10 million times.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.