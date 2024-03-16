On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Salt Lake City celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

Mar 16, 2024, 4:46 PM

The Gateway in Salt Lake City held its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Síamsa on March 16, 202...

The Gateway in Salt Lake City held its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Síamsa on March 16, 2024. (Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio)

(Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSL NewsRadio

SALT LAKE CITY — The Gateway was full of green on Saturday, where people gathered to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day one day before the official holiday occurred.

The celebration was Salt Lake City’s 46th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Síamsa celebration.

The event started as a parade at 11 a.m., and then went on to a síamsa that concluded at 5 p.m.

Lauren Hunt said she came to the event with three of her friends. The party of three were able to watch the parade go by from the starting point of the parade.

“It was good to see all of the floats. Especially from the beginning,” Hunt said.

“There wasn’t a huge crowd where we were at too, so, I think we found a good spot and I was really happy to see all the workers unions and all of their floats.”

The weather also called for a sunny celebration. According to National Weather Service, the temperature was 61 degrees Fahrenheit during the event.

Rosemary Murphy was at the event with Hunt and their friends. Murphy was able to use the event to celebrate her own Irish heritage.

Murphy said she visited Ireland last year for St. Patrick’s Day and she was a bit surprised by the lack of festivities there.

“To be honest with you, I hate to say this because I love Ireland, but their festivities lacked a little,” Murphy said.

“I was expecting a little bit more, so this is really cool to see everyone together and like celebrating it.”

Connor Mccord was one of the four friends celebrating with Murphy and Hunt. He said he loved seeing the dogs celebrating at the parade.

“The parade was really cool, my favorite parade group was Irish Setters,” he said.

“Bunch of cute dogs that all look the same, so can’t go wrong there. We’re just going to keep having a good time.”

The festivities for this specific group did not end there.

“We’re also doing the St. Patties Day bar crawl tonight,” Hunt said. “So, this is our first stop on our day of activities.”

