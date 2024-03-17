On the Site:
Logan City police officer indicted for sexual abuse after allegedly groping woman while in squad car

Mar 17, 2024, 12:47 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — A former Logan City Police Department officer, Carlos Johnathan Cubias, 27, was indicted on a forcible sexual abuse charge, amongst others, in Box Elder County on Wednesday.

According to Logan police, Cubias was employed as an officer with them from 2019 until May 2023. Cubias was accused of sexually abusing one woman on April 30, 2023, and later researching her personal information in the Utah Criminal Justice Information System, according to the court indictment. Logan police said they were made aware of the allegations made against him and he was “immediately placed on administrative leave” while an investigation by Brigham City Police Department took place.

Court documents allege that on April 30, 2023, Cubias was in his squad car at about 2 a.m. and spotted two young women walking alone.

The documents say he made a U-turn and “called the young women over.” Cubias insisted the women get in his vehicle and he began driving them “to their destination.” It is unclear from the document if Cubias first asked them where their destination was or if another possible exchange occurred.

While he drove them there, he began asking them “sexually-charged” questions, documents allege.

Once they reached the destination, Cubias demanded one of the young women give him her phone number. The victim began typing her number in his phone, and while doing so Cubias “put his hand under the waistband of her pants.” The document states the woman tried to move away. Cubias then “grabbed (the) victim’s butt as she walked away.”

The indictment then states that Cubias used the phone number the victim gave him to conduct four searches for her personal information. It also alleges Cubias “texted (the) victim while driving his squad car.”

Based on evidence obtained from the investigation, the charges made against Cubias are one count of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; four counts of unlawful access or use of criminal investigations and technical services division records, class B misdemeanors; and texting or emailing while driving, a class C misdemeanor.

