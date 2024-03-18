Local businesses host memorial fundraiser to help victim of deadly West Valley City crash

MIDVALE — Outside of Simplicity Ink, a beauty salon in Midvale, on Sunday afternoon there were local businesses that set up shop hoping people will buy flowers, food, or drinks. But it was not to benefit them. The funds raised would go toward helping the family of Lizbeth Rodriguez.

“I actually taught her how to do eyebrows almost two years ago now she was one of my first students,” said Florencia Peña, owner of Simplicity Ink.

Peña said Rodriguez worked with her for about 18 months. She described Rodriguez as creative and talented.

“As soon as you met Liz you knew how caring she was, how trustworthy she was, always willing to go the extra mile to help,” Peña said.

Rodriguez, her partner 23-year-old Antonio Mireles, and his sister 24-year-old Jessica Mireles, were all killed in a car crash in West Valley City on March 8. Peña said Rodriguez leaves behind two children under the age of 4.

Police said they ran a red light at the Mountain View Corridor intersection, causing a three-vehicle crash.

“It felt unreal that it was actually her and we just quickly came together as a team and were like, ‘what can we do to help her?’ It was a no brainer,” Peña said.

Several businesses reached out to Peña asking how they could help. Many donated services or items to be raffled off. People who attended even wore pink or purple, Rodriguez’s favorite colors.

“My mommy heart is aching for her because that’s a terrible tragedy,” said Estrella Lopez, one of the attendees. “Any little thing that I can help, I’m willing to do.”

To donate, contact Simplicity Ink on Instagram @simplicityink or by calling 385-457-1885.