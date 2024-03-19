Two found dead in South Ogden, police say
Mar 19, 2024, 3:24 PM
(Deseret News)
SOUTH OGDEN — A man and woman were found dead in a home on Ben Lomond Avenue in South Ogden on Monday.
According to a press release from the South Ogden Police Department, the bodies were discovered during a welfare check. There is “no threat to the public,” and the cause of death is still under investigation, a release stated.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as further information becomes available.