On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Edgemont Elementary School’s principal and assistant principal are reinstated following investigation

Mar 20, 2024, 3:03 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

Edgemont Elementary School in Provo, Utah. (Provo City School District)...

Edgemont Elementary School in Provo, Utah. (Provo City School District)

(Provo City School District)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Two Provo City School District employees were reinstated following an investigation involving a principal and assistant principal.

Edgemont Elementary School’s principal, Harmony Kartchner, and assistant principal, Desiree Olsen were placed on paid administrative leave for unexplained reasons on Feb. 13.

Principal and assistant principal at Edgemont Elementary placed on administrative leave

At the time, the district only told KSL TV that it was part of “an active investigation.”

The two were reinstated and the district said “There were no findings warranting disciplinary action for either employee.”

Provo City School District released the following statement Wednesday:

“After completing a thorough investigation regarding reported concerns at Edgemont Elementary School, we are pleased to report that there were no findings warranting disciplinary action for either employee.  Therefore, Principal Harmony Kartchner and Assistant Principal Desiree Olsen have been reinstated to their positions and responsibilities at Edgemont Elementary School effective this morning.

“We appreciate the community and school personnel’s patience as we ensured a thorough and fair process for all parties involved. We know this process felt long and that it took a toll on our students, staff, and community. We are grateful for the time and attention paid to this matter so we could ensure the evidence on both sides was evaluated thoroughly and appropriately before interpreting the findings and determining an outcome. We know there are many questions that remain. As much as we would like to answer questions in detail about this investigation, we must retain confidentiality and cannot comment further on specifics of the complaints, evidence, or findings because it is a Human Resources issue. We know this may be  frustrating, but we hope you will understand our position as we protect all who were involved in this process.

“Edgemont Elementary is a top-performing school in our community and in Utah. We look forward to the continued success of the students and school under the leadership of Principal Kartchner and Assistant Principal Olsen.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

police at Mary Jackson Elementary...

Cary Schwanitz and Eliza Pace

Child injured after being hit by car near Mary Jackson Elementary

An 8-year-old child was injured in an auto-pedestrian crash across the street from Mary Jackson Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

28 minutes ago

FILE: Salt Lake City police say one person was arrested early Saturday morning after attempting to ...

Eliza Pace

One injured in carjacking in Salt Lake City

One person was injured when they were carjacked in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. 

1 hour ago

A passenger bumped from several Delta flights snuck on a plane and is now charged as a stowaway....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man bumped from Delta flights in Salt Lake charged as stowaway

A Texas man who claimed he kept getting bumped from his flights at the Salt Lake City International Airport, allegedly tried to sneak on a plane and now faces Stowaway charges.

1 hour ago

(KSL TV)...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott gives away bro hugs and gas cards

It's Wednesday, which means Casey Scott is giving away $50 gas cards and bro hugs to a few lucky Utah drivers!

2 hours ago

A view of the game ball during the second half between the Colorado State Rams and Virginia Cavalie...

Josh Ellis

What are the odds of picking a perfect bracket for the NCAA Tournament?

The NCAA Tournament is returning to Salt Lake, so what are the odds of picking a perfect bracket this year?

4 hours ago

The old North Ogden Police Department and municipal court structure, partially demolished, sits adj...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

North Ogden PD building done, Walmart eyes West Haven as Weber County deals with growth

It's certainly not the biggest public works project ever, but the new North Ogden law enforcement center is as big as it gets in the northern Weber County city.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Edgemont Elementary School’s principal and assistant principal are reinstated following investigation