Utah statewide seat belt blitz to begin March 22

SALT LAKE CITY — Law enforcement agencies across Utah will be step up enforcement of Utah’s seat belt laws from March 22 to March 25. Utah’s Department of Public Safety is trying to make it difficult for anyone to claim they weren’t warned.

The department said 18 agencies around the state will work more than 120 overtime shifts to stop and educate motorists who aren’t wearing seatbelts. It is also running a “Defy Death” campaign on social platforms that features the Grim Reaper trying to persaude drivers not to buckle up.

It is hoped the message will reach those who resist the standard “Click It or Ticket” message, DPS said.

Despite a big majority of those in cars using the legally mandated safety device, the number killed while not wearing them remains high.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said over the last five years nearly a third of occupants killed in roadway deaths were not wearing seatbelts, but it 2023 it was ever higher at 43%.

“Seat belts are the single most effective traffic safety device by helping occupants stay in place, avoid becoming projectiles, and help drivers maintain control of the vehicle in a crash,” Roden said. “They save about 15,000 lives a year.”

Seat belt use was up to 92.4% in 2023 according to DPS statistics. That makes the unrestrained deaths more telling.

In 2023 there were 64 people killed without seat belts and more than half happened between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., where there is less traffic and more unrestrained deaths because, DPS said, during those hours seat belt use tends to decrease.