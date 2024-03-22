On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Two missing Blanding men found dead

Mar 22, 2024, 1:45 PM

Christopher "Topher" Owens and William "Drew" Bull were last seen on February 26 in Blanding...

Christopher "Topher" Owens and William "Drew" Bull were last seen on Feb. 26 in Blanding. A man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of two men in San Juan County that investigators have now deemed a homicide investigation (Courtesy: Isabelle Bulle)

(Courtesy: Isabelle Bulle)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


BLANDING — Two men who were reported missing out of Blanding last month have been found dead, according to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher “Topher” Owens, 28, and William “Drew” Bull, 29, were considered missing by the sheriff’s office on March 1, four days after they were last seen. Three days prior, a mutual friend of Owens and Bull called the sheriff’s office “and reported he was concerned about one of his friends.”

Deputies said the bodies of Bull and Owens were recovered by authorities and were taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and investigation. Family members have been notified.

“The investigation is active and ongoing with numerous allied agencies involved,” deputies said in a press release Friday. “No other information is being released at this time.”

Charles Youngjuom Yoo, 35, is accused of killing the two men, who lived in his house and have not been seen since Feb. 25. Yoo was charged on March 13 with two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated. 

