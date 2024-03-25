On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Woman killed in American Fork home explosion identified by police

Mar 25, 2024, 2:26 PM

An American Fork, Utah, house exploded in the early morning hours of March 20, 2024, a day after ga...

An American Fork, Utah, house exploded in the early morning hours of March 20, 2024, a day after gas lines outside the home were worked on by Dominion Energy. (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


AMERICAN FORK — A woman who was killed in a home explosion in American Fork has now been identified by police as 78-year-old Kathy Harrison.

According to the American Fork Police Department, at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, officials responded to an explosion at a duplex near 67 North 370 East.

First responders were able to locate the owner of the residence who was standing outside of the burning home. She was injured, but alive.

Woman’s survival of Utah house explosion called a ‘miracle’ 1 day after work on a gas line

The neighbor in the attached duplex, Harrison, was still unaccounted for. Harrison was eventually located in her residence by firefighters.

According to a release from police, “though emergency aid was provided, died as a result of her injuries. An autopsy was performed by the Utah State Medical Examiner with the results of that examination pending. The residence was a complete loss and caused significant damage to a nearby house.”

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

“American Fork Police and Fire Departments intend to release the investigative findings once the investigation is completed,” the release stated.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

