Woman killed in American Fork home explosion identified by police

AMERICAN FORK — A woman who was killed in a home explosion in American Fork has now been identified by police as 78-year-old Kathy Harrison.

According to the American Fork Police Department, at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, officials responded to an explosion at a duplex near 67 North 370 East.

First responders were able to locate the owner of the residence who was standing outside of the burning home. She was injured, but alive.

The neighbor in the attached duplex, Harrison, was still unaccounted for. Harrison was eventually located in her residence by firefighters.

According to a release from police, “though emergency aid was provided, died as a result of her injuries. An autopsy was performed by the Utah State Medical Examiner with the results of that examination pending. The residence was a complete loss and caused significant damage to a nearby house.”

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.

“American Fork Police and Fire Departments intend to release the investigative findings once the investigation is completed,” the release stated.