LOCAL NEWS

2 of 3 teens reportedly involved in killing of Taylorsville man charged as adults

Mar 26, 2024, 10:55 PM | Updated: 10:58 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE — Two of three teens police say were involved in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Taylorsville man were charged as adults Tuesday.

Rohan Sharoon and Pedro Alexis Romero-Bustos, both 17, were both charged with murder, aggravated robbery, obstruction of justice, and desecration of a dead body — all felony charges. Sharoon is also charged with possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

On March 17, police say 21-year-old Alex Franco got into a white jeep with the teens to buy a gun. But the teens tell investigators their plan was to rob Franco. Moments later, according to charging documents, the third teen shot and killed Franco. The group then drove to a remote area of Utah County and dumped the body.

UPDATE: Taylorsville man believed to be abducted, found dead

Franco’s grandmother, Shellie Kilpatrick, said she is glad the teens are facing the charges as adults, but the whole situation is devastating.

“I have compassion for the parents of these kids,” Kilpatrick said. “I hope they can get them the help that they need in prison or wherever they tend to go.”

Kilpatrick said the family has been overwhelmed by the love and support they’ve felt from the community. The third teen, who, according to charging documents, is the shooter, turned 16 years old Tuesday and has not yet been charged.

