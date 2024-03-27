On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Lauri Markkanen Punishes Rim In Fourth Quarter Against San Antonio

Mar 27, 2024, 9:21 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – While the Utah Jazz attempted to come back in the fourth quarter, Lauri Markkanen took some anger out on the rim with multiple dunks.

Markkanen scored 11 points in the final quarter.

The dunks started rolling in in the third.

Markkanen drove baseline and twisted 180 degrees to throw it down on two Spurs defenders.

RELATED: Taylor Hendricks Rises Up, Puts Spurs Defense On A Poster

On the first possession of the fourth, Keyonte George found Markkanen up top for an alley-oop slam.

Markkanen and Collin Sexton led the way for Utah with 25 and 26 points respectively.

Utah trailed by as much as 19 in Delta Center on Wednesday.

With four minutes left in the game, the Jazz closed the lead down to eight.

Utah ultimately ended up falling short and dropped to San Antonio at home, 118-111.

Markkanen Available As Jazz Host Spurs

The Utah Jazz will have Lauri Markkanen in uniform when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Jazz have lost six straight games, including three in a row at home.

Related: Is A Jazz Rebrand Coming?

Though Markkanen is available, the Jazz will be without both Kris Dunn (League Suspension) and Jordan Clarkson (groin injury management) against the Spurs.

The Spurs are the only team remaining in the Jazz schedule that isn’t actively involved in a playoff race.

Each of the final nine Jazz opponents will either make the playoffs or is fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot in the West.

Utah sits at 29-43 and owns the ninth-worst record in the NBA.

Despite this, the Jazz are 2-0 against the Spurs and would sweep the season series with a win on Wednesday.

San Antonio owns the third-worst record in the NBA at 16-56.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

