Spurs Hand Jazz Third Straight Home Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the San Antonio Spurs 118-111 despite a 26 point performance from Collin Sexton.

Lauri Markkanen added 25 for the Jazz who dropped their sixth consecutive game.

The Spurs were led by Devin Vassell who scored 31.

First Quarter

The Jazz fell behind 7-4 early as Will Hardy called a quick timeout to stop the Spurs momentum.

San Antonio’s lead climbed to 24-8 thanks to a mixture of second-chance points and nine Jazz turnovers.

Kira Lewis led the Jazz with five first quarter points.

After one, the Jazz trailed the Spurs 29-15.

Second Quarter

The Spurs lead climbed to 19, 36-17 as San Antonio opened the second quarter on a 7-2 run.

The Jazz responded with a 15-2 run to trim the lead to six with midway through the period.

Collin Sexton had 13 points at the half, while Devin Vassell led all scorers with 15.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Spurs 59-48.

Third Quarter

The Spurs opened the quarter on a 9-2 run to rebuild their lead to 18.

San Antonio knocked down 13-24 threes through the first three quarters of the game.

Brice Sensabaugh gave the Jazz a spark scoring seven straight points to cut the Spurs lead to single digits.

Through three, the Jazz trailed the Spurs 88-79.

Fourth Quarter

San Antonio’s lead climbed to 16 thanks to an 11-4 start to the fourth quarter.

The Jazz used a 9-0 run at the six-minute mark to trim the Spurs lead to eight.

The Jazz trimmed the lead to as few as four in the final minute, but ran out of time to complete the comeback.

The Spurs beat the Jazz 118-111.

