Deivon Smith Breaks 30-Year-Old Pac-12 Record Held By Jason Kidd

Mar 27, 2024, 11:28 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – A 30-year-old Pac-12 record originally held by Cal and NBA star Jason Kidd now permanently belongs to Deivon Smith and the Runnin’ Utes.

Smith secured his fifth triple-double (15 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists) of the 2023-24 season against VCU to help advance the Utes to the semifinal of the NIT.

That triple-double also secured Smith a record that will never be broken due to the Pac-12’s demise after this competitive season wraps.

Deivon Smith On His New Record

As pointed out by Utah Athletics’ digital and creative media director, Matt Sanchez, Smith’s feat is even more impressive when you consider he didn’t play in the first third of the season due to a battle with the NCAA over his transfer waiver.

Three days prior, Smith earned his fourth triple-double against Iowa in the second round of the NIT. During postgame, Smith said he was really motivated to get the record in front of the Huntsman crowd when he knew it was attainable.

“It’s a blessing,” Smith said. “Before the four games it didn’t really mean anything, but tonight I really wanted to break it. Especially at home. I really wanted it tonight. My teammates- BC, Cole, whoever is out on the floor- they just go to their spots and are running with me- we’re talking on the court, and it just makes my job way easier. I’m sure it helps them as well.”

Smith continued to give credit to his team by noting they have been playing some of their best ball in the NIT.

“I just feel like we are super connected right now,” Smith said. “We’re playing our best basketball right now.”

 

Utah legend Branden Carlson knows a thing or two about having a Pac-12 record that will stand forever, chimed in with a funny remark after Smith wrapped up his response.

“He’s just lucky he has some bigs that box out so he can fly…”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

