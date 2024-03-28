Lauren Gustin Sends Farewell Message To BYU Women’s Basketball

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball will have a big void in their frontcourt next season without Lauren Gustin.

The two-time Honorable Mention All-American has concluded her college basketball career.

Gustin exits BYU as the program’s all-time leading rebounder at 1,677 boards in her career. She finished fourth in NCAA women’s basketball history in rebounds behind only Oklahoma legend Courtney Paris, Drake’s Wanda Ford, and Oregon’s Jillian Alleyne.

Along with her rebounds, Gustin finished her BYU career by scoring 1,666 points in 119 games, an average of 14 points per game. She exits BYU as the eighth all-time leading scorer in program history.

Gustin’s career at BYU ended on a difficult note. With 0.4 seconds remaining in the first round of the WBIT against Santa Clara, she missed a potential game-tying free throw.

Despite the heartbreaking finish to her BYU career, Gustin exits Provo as one of the all-time greats in the 50+ year history of BYU women’s basketball.

Lauren Gustin: ‘Forever thankful for the opportunities BYU has given me’

Gustin shared a post on her personal Instagram to express her gratitude for her BYU experience. The former Salem Hills High School star was a player at BYU dating back to the 2020-21 season.

“Forever thankful for the opportunities BYU has given me. I couldn’t have asked for a better home for the last 5 years. I love you cougar nation, thank you [emoji] 12 signing out,” wrote Gustin on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Gustin (@laurengustinn)

The Cougars reached the NCAA Tournament twice during Gustin’s time at BYU. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, they advanced to the Round of 32 before falling to eventual National Runner-Up Arizona.

Gustin was a significant contributor to BYU’s transition from the WCC to the Big 12 Conference.

The 6-foot-1 forward proved that she could handle the physicality of a more challenging league. In her only season in the Big 12, Gustin earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.

BYU head coach Amber Whiting wrote a reply on Gustin’s Instagram post, “Ahhh Lo you were such a joy to coach! I absolutely love you and want nothing but the best for you!!!”

During Gustin’s four years with BYU women’s basketball, the Cougars finished with a record of 77-44 overall.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

