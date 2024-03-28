Locals In The UFL: How To Watch Week One Games
Mar 28, 2024, 3:03 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The United Football League kicks off its first season after the XFL and USFL joined forces to create a new spring professional football league.
UFL kicking off 2024 season
The 2024 UFL season kicks off this weekend with games played on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31.
Eight teams will participate in the United Football League’s inaugural season. One dozen players with ties to the state of Utah will be on UFL rosters for Week 1’s contest.
Reminder of our conference alignment heading into Opening Weekend ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DWWFXMTBog
— UFL (@XFL2023) March 25, 2024
Here are the UFL teams this season and the local players on rosters for the opening weekend’s games:
2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums
USFL Conference
- Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
- Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
- Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- Michigan Panthers – Ford Field
XFL Conference
- Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
- D.C Defenders – Audi Field
- San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
- St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center
We’ve got a star-studded weekend ahead 🤩 Let us know who you think is going to be the most electric 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jBPpK9xZVU
— UFL (@XFL2023) March 28, 2024
#LocalsInTheUFL
These are the following UFL players with ties to the state of Utah:
Former Utah Utes
- Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders
- T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks
- Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats
- Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats
- Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats
- Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers
- Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers
- Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks
Former BYU Cougars
- Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades
- Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers
Former Weber State Wildcats
- Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
- Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers
Where are you going to be cheering from this weekend? 📣📍#UFL2024 pic.twitter.com/Nrt1efT8p8
— UFL (@XFL2023) March 25, 2024
Week 1 UFL Games
RELATED: United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule
Saturday, March 30
Game: Birmingham Stallions @ Arlington Renegades
Time: 11 a.m. (MT)
TV: FOX
Game: St. Louis Battlehawks @ Michigan Panthers
Time: 2 p.m. (MT)
TV: FOX
WEEK 1 IS UPON US 😤
Which game are you most excited to watch? 🏈
🎟️: https://t.co/4x4TAf9aVN pic.twitter.com/jlnJCIT63H
— UFL (@XFL2023) March 25, 2024
Sunday, March 31
Game: D.C. Defenders @ San Antonio Brahmas
Time: 10 a.m. (MT)
TV: ESPN
Game: Memphis Showboats @ Houston Roughnecks
Time: 1 p.m. (MT)
TV: ESPN
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.