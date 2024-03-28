On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Locals In The UFL: How To Watch Week One Games

Mar 28, 2024, 3:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The United Football League kicks off its first season after the XFL and USFL joined forces to create a new spring professional football league.

UFL kicking off 2024 season

The 2024 UFL season kicks off this weekend with games played on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31.

Eight teams will participate in the United Football League’s inaugural season. One dozen players with ties to the state of Utah will be on UFL rosters for Week 1’s contest.

Here are the UFL teams this season and the local players on rosters for the opening weekend’s games:

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

RELATED STORIES

USFL Conference

  • Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium
  • Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium
  • Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

  • Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium
  • D.C Defenders – Audi Field
  • San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome
  • St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

#LocalsInTheUFL

These are the following UFL players with ties to the state of Utah:

Former Utah Utes

  • Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders
  • T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks
  • Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats
  • Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats
  • Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats
  • Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers
  • Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers
  • Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks

Former BYU Cougars

  • Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades
  • Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers

Former Weber State Wildcats

  • Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

  • Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers

Week 1 UFL Games

RELATED: United Football League Reveals Inaugural Regular Season Schedule

Saturday, March 30

Game: Birmingham Stallions @ Arlington Renegades

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

Game: St. Louis Battlehawks @ Michigan Panthers

Time: 2 p.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

Sunday, March 31

Game: D.C. Defenders @ San Antonio Brahmas

Time: 10 a.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Game: Memphis Showboats @ Houston Roughnecks

Time: 1 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah State ‘Targeting’ Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk

Utah State is "targeting" Toledo Rockets head coach Tod Kowalczyk as the school's replacement for Danny Sprinkle, according to Jeff Goodman.

41 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Capitals, Wizards Staying In Washington After Virginia Arena Deal Collapses

When Ted Leonsis told Muriel Bowser late last year that the Washington Wizards and Capitals would be leaving for Virginia, she told him no.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Transfer Portal, NIL Challenge Teams To Fill And Maintain Rosters

The transfer portal and NIL presents basketball programs with the challenge to fill roster vacancies and prevent their players from leaving.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Every Conference Realignment Move Entering 2024 FBS College Football Season

College football is going to look different in 2024.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Football: Red River Is Gone, But There’s A New Rivalry In Town

The Big 12 is losing a CFB rivalry with Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC. Luckily, a new rivalry will be taking its place.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men’s Basketball Is Running Their Own Race

The Runnin' Utes 2023-24 season didn't go as planned, but that is often how life works- you pivot and make the best your own race.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Locals In The UFL: How To Watch Week One Games