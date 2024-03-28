Locals In The UFL: How To Watch Week One Games

SALT LAKE CITY – The United Football League kicks off its first season after the XFL and USFL joined forces to create a new spring professional football league.

UFL kicking off 2024 season

The 2024 UFL season kicks off this weekend with games played on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31.

Eight teams will participate in the United Football League’s inaugural season. One dozen players with ties to the state of Utah will be on UFL rosters for Week 1’s contest.

Here are the UFL teams this season and the local players on rosters for the opening weekend’s games:

2024 UFL Teams & Stadiums

USFL Conference

Birmingham Stallions – Protective Stadium

Houston Roughnecks – Rice Stadium

Memphis Showboats – Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Michigan Panthers – Ford Field

XFL Conference

Arlington Renegades – Choctaw Stadium

D.C Defenders – Audi Field

San Antonio Brahmas – The Alamodome

St. Louis Battlehawks – The Dome at America’s Center

#LocalsInTheUFL

These are the following UFL players with ties to the state of Utah:

Former Utah Utes

Francis Bernard – Linebacker – D.C. Defenders

T.J. Pledger – Running Back – Houston Roughnecks

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats

Salesi Uhatafe – Offensive Tackle – Memphis Showboats

Troy Williams — Quarterback – Memphis Showboats

Corrion Ballard – Safety – Michigan Panthers

Mika Tafua — Defensive End — Michigan Panthers

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – St. Louis Battlehawks

Former BYU Cougars

Tomasi Laulile — Defensive Tackle – Arlington Renegades

Kai Nacua – Safety – Michigan Panthers

Former Weber State Wildcats

Adam Rodriguez – Defensive End – Houston Roughnecks

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Brock Miller – Punter – Michigan Panthers

Week 1 UFL Games

Saturday, March 30

Game: Birmingham Stallions @ Arlington Renegades

Time: 11 a.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

Game: St. Louis Battlehawks @ Michigan Panthers

Time: 2 p.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

Sunday, March 31

Game: D.C. Defenders @ San Antonio Brahmas

Time: 10 a.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Game: Memphis Showboats @ Houston Roughnecks

Time: 1 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

