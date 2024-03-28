Report: Utah State ‘Targeting’ Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State is “targeting” Toledo Rockets men’s basketball head coach Tod Kowalczyk as the school’s replacement for Danny Sprinkle, according to The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman.

USU “targeting” Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk

The college basketball insider reported Kowalczyk as the “frontrunner” for the Aggies’ opening on Thursday, March 28.

“Utah State is targeting Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk, source told @thefieldof68. Deal is not done, but Tod K is the frontrunner as the process heads towards the finish line,” Goodman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On March 25, Sprinkle left USU to take the same position with the University of Washington.

Utah State is targeting Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk, source told @thefieldof68. Deal is not done, but Tod K is the frontrunner as the process heads towards the finish line. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 28, 2024

Voice of the Aggies and KSL Sports Zone’s Scott Garrard quoted Goodman’s social media post and added his opinion.

“A lot of noise out there with other names, but Goodman is a voice you should listen to,” Garrard shared.

A lot of noise out there with other names, but Goodman is a voice you should listen to. https://t.co/3uHCTdpQyd — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) March 28, 2024

In his first season leading the Aggies, Sprinkle coached Utah State to a 28-7 record, including 14-4 in Mountain West Conference games. USU earned a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated No. 9 TCU in the first round. The Aggies were eliminated in the second by No. 1 seed Purdue.

Earlier in March, Sprinkle was honored as Mountain West Coach of the Year. He was also a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

Kowalczyk, 57, has been head coach of the Rockets since 2010. Before taking the Toledo job, the USU target served as Green Bay’s head coach from 2002-10. Green Bay was Kowalczyk’s first college head coaching job.

Congrats Coach❗️👏👏 🔵 Guided Toledo to most conference wins (62) in the nation in the last four years

🔵 One of five active coaches to win four straight outright conference titles

🔵 Fourth straight year as a finalist for Skip Prosser Man of the Year #TeamToledo pic.twitter.com/mrujj0qyPR — Toledo Men’s Basketball (@Toledo_MBB) March 20, 2024

Prior to his time at Green Bay, the Wisconsin native served as an assistant coach at Minnesota-Duluth, New Hampshire, Saint Anselm, Rider, Rutgers, and Marquette.

Kowalczyk owns a career record of 409-290. Under his leadership, Kowalczyk’s teams have won 5 MAC regular season championships. He was named the MAC Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2023.

Back-to-Back-to-Back-Back MAC Champions! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Rockets make history tonight with their 4⃣th consecutive outright MAC title‼️ #TeamToledo pic.twitter.com/QUiQZyPJBm — Toledo Men’s Basketball (@Toledo_MBB) March 9, 2024

Last season, Kowalczyk led the Rockets to a 20-12 record, including 14-4 in conference play.

