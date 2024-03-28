Big 12 Pro Day 40-Yard Dash Times For QBs, WRs, TEs

Big 12 Pro Day kicked off inside the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys, “The Star,” in Frisco, Texas. It’s the first-ever Pro Day for an entire conference.

In total, 137 prospects from 12 of the league’s institutions are participating in the Pro Day event this week.

The Pro Day is structured similarly to the NFL’s annual Combine event in Indianapolis. Like the Combine, one of the noteworthy drills from the Big 12 Pro Day is the 40-yard dash.

Only three quarterbacks participated in the Big 12’s Pro Day. Those signal-callers included UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee, Jason Bean from Kansas, and Cincinnati’s Emory Jones.

Here’s a roundup of the unofficial 40-yard dash times from quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends at the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day.

Big 12 Pro Day: QBs 40-yard dash times

Emory Jones (Cincinnati): 4.77

Jason Bean (Kansas): 4.56

John Rhys Plumlee (UCF): 4.53

Wide Receiver 40-yard dash times

Our sources indicate @Iam_xwhite14 has the fastest 40 times at @Big12Conference Pro Day so far. » 4.45

» 4.46 pic.twitter.com/Z1qHPnCXkt — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) March 28, 2024

Dee Wiggins (Cincinnati): 4.63

Dimitri Stanley (Iowa State): 4.52

Phillip Brooks (Kansas State): 4.51

Erik Pizarro (Kansas State): 4.85

Seth Porter (Kansas State): 4.51

Arland Bruce IV (Oklahoma State): 4.77

Leon Johnson III (Oklahoma State): 4.52

Warren Thompson (TCU): 4.56

Jaylon Robinson (TCU): 4.56

Xavier White (Texas Tech): 4.45

JaJuan Forte’ (UCF): 4.64

Corey Gammage (UCF): 5.01

Devin Carter (West Virginia): 4.67

Tight End 40-yard dash times

Isaac Rex (BYU): 4.96

Michael O’Laughlin (Houston): 4.84

Easton Dean (Iowa State): 4.95

Mason Fairchild (Kansas): 4.90

Braden Cassity (Oklahoma State): 5.05

Josiah Johnson (Oklahoma State): 5.00

Curtis Raymond III (TCU): 4.63

Alec Holler (UCF): 4.75

Zachary Marsh-Wojan (UCF): 5.09

Noah Massey (West Virginia): 4.67

