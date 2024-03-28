On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Pro Day 40-Yard Dash Times For QBs, WRs, TEs

Mar 28, 2024, 7:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Big 12 Pro Day kicked off inside the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys, “The Star,” in Frisco, Texas. It’s the first-ever Pro Day for an entire conference.

In total, 137 prospects from 12 of the league’s institutions are participating in the Pro Day event this week.

The Pro Day is structured similarly to the NFL’s annual Combine event in Indianapolis. Like the Combine, one of the noteworthy drills from the Big 12 Pro Day is the 40-yard dash.

Only three quarterbacks participated in the Big 12’s Pro Day. Those signal-callers included UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee, Jason Bean from Kansas, and Cincinnati’s Emory Jones.

Here’s a roundup of the unofficial 40-yard dash times from quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends at the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day.

Big 12 Pro Day: QBs 40-yard dash times

  • Emory Jones (Cincinnati): 4.77
  • Jason Bean (Kansas): 4.56
  • John Rhys Plumlee (UCF): 4.53

Wide Receiver 40-yard dash times

  • Dee Wiggins (Cincinnati): 4.63
  • Dimitri Stanley (Iowa State): 4.52
  • Phillip Brooks (Kansas State): 4.51
  • Erik Pizarro (Kansas State): 4.85
  • Seth Porter (Kansas State): 4.51
  • Arland Bruce IV (Oklahoma State): 4.77
  • Leon Johnson III (Oklahoma State): 4.52
  • Warren Thompson (TCU): 4.56
  • Jaylon Robinson (TCU): 4.56
  • Xavier White (Texas Tech): 4.45
  • JaJuan Forte’ (UCF): 4.64
  • Corey Gammage (UCF): 5.01
  • Devin Carter (West Virginia): 4.67

Tight End 40-yard dash times

  • Isaac Rex (BYU): 4.96
  • Michael O’Laughlin (Houston): 4.84
  • Easton Dean (Iowa State): 4.95
  • Mason Fairchild (Kansas): 4.90
  • Braden Cassity (Oklahoma State): 5.05
  • Josiah Johnson (Oklahoma State): 5.00
  • Curtis Raymond III (TCU): 4.63
  • Alec Holler (UCF): 4.75
  • Zachary Marsh-Wojan (UCF): 5.09
  • Noah Massey (West Virginia): 4.67

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

With Nine Games Left, Will The Utah Jazz Win Another Game?

It might be time for Utah Jazz fans to ask themselves a pretty hard question. Will we see another win before the season ends?

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Utah State ‘Targeting’ Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk

Utah State is "targeting" Toledo Rockets head coach Tod Kowalczyk as the school's replacement for Danny Sprinkle, according to Jeff Goodman.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In The UFL: How To Watch Week One Games

The United Football League kicks off its first season after the XFL and USFL joined forces to create a new spring football league.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Capitals, Wizards Staying In Washington After Virginia Arena Deal Collapses

When Ted Leonsis told Muriel Bowser late last year that the Washington Wizards and Capitals would be leaving for Virginia, she told him no.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Transfer Portal, NIL Challenge Teams To Fill And Maintain Rosters

The transfer portal and NIL presents basketball programs with the challenge to fill roster vacancies and prevent their players from leaving.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Every Conference Realignment Move Entering 2024 FBS College Football Season

College football is going to look different in 2024.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Big 12 Pro Day 40-Yard Dash Times For QBs, WRs, TEs