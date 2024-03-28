BYU Football Players Compete During First-Ever Big 12 Pro Day

The well-received BYU football Pro Day has been swapped out for a conference-wide event. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark wanted to reimagine the Pro Day model and turned it into a conference-wide spectacle inside the Dallas Cowboys practice facility, The Star, in Frisco, Texas.

It’s a one-of-a-kind event that is partnered with the NFL.

Thursday was the first day of drills featuring the skill position players (QB, WR, RB, TE, DB). More drills will continue on Saturday with linemen and specialists.

Eleven of the 137 players participating in Big 12 Pro Day are from the BYU football program.

Two of the notable draft prospects out of BYU are not participating.

Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia and quarterback Kedon Slovis. Both had solid showings at the Combine in Indianapolis and have shifted their focus to individual team workouts.

Most players participating in Big 12 Pro Day view the conference-wide event as their one opportunity to turn heads to get an NFL opportunity.

BYU football DB Kamden Garrett impressed at Big 12 Pro Day

One of the BYU players who perhaps got some NFL personnel to size up his BYU film deeper is cornerback Kamden Garrett.

Garrett ran the best 40-yard dash among BYU players. The 5-foot-11 cornerback, who has been training with Dave Stroshine in Utah, ran a 4.47 unofficial 40-yard dash.

“I think my best thing was my 40. …I think my drills and my change of direction were also good,” said Garrett.

Garrett played only one season at BYU after transferring from Weber State. His former BYU and Weber State teammate Eddie Heckard attended in Frisco but could not participate in drills due to a foot injury he suffered in his one season with the Cougars.

“The main thing is consistency,” Garrett said about what he brings to an NFL team. You know what you’re going to get from me every week, throughout the week, during the preparation process. I’m a competitor. I want to win. I love to win. And I love the game.”

Aidan Robbins is one of 11 BYU players going through Pro Day drills in Frisco, Texas

Former BYU running back Aidan Robbins opted for a pro career instead of taking advantage of the COVID year available to him in college football.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound ball carrier dealt with a rib injury that sidelined him for most of last season.

Robbins ran a 4.60 40-yard dash, jumped 30 inches in the vertical leap, and had a 9.9-foot broad jump. He also had 21 reps in the bench press.

big man clocks a 4.60u in the 40.@theaidanrobbins pic.twitter.com/Jb8suslFRC — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 28, 2024

Staying with the bench press, BYU’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions among tight ends, Isaac Rex, put up 24 reps.

Rex has been training with Pete Bommarito in Miami, Florida, in preparation for the NFL draft.

“I think it was good,” Rex said on his Big 12 Pro Day performance. “I could have done better in some aspects, but I feel like I’m on par with the rest of the guys. It was a good time.”

NFL Network listed Rex’s unofficial 40-yard dash time at 4.96. Others reported Rex running a 4.85 40.

Former running back Deion Smith had a 4.58 40-yard dash and a 10.5-feet broad jump.

On Saturday, former BYU players Jackson Cravens (DL), Atunaisa Mahe (DL), Paul Maile (OL), Ryan Rehkow (P), Max Tooley (LB), and AJ Vongphachanh (LB) will go through drills at The Star.

