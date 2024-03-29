On the Site:
Weather alert
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Reports: Handcuffed man died of heart attack; man shot by marshals died of self-inflicted shot

Mar 29, 2024, 4:15 PM

A man died at a hospital after being taken into police custody near 350 W 700 South in Salt Lake Ci...

A man died at a hospital after being taken into police custody near 350 W 700 South in Salt Lake City on Aug. 14, 2022. (Salt Lake City Police)

(Salt Lake City Police)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An incident involving a man who suffered a medical condition after he was placed in handcuffs by Salt Lake police and later died at a local hospital does not meet the criteria for an officer-involved critical incident, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Friday.

Gill also determined that three U.S. marshals were legally justified in shooting an armed fugitive in December of 2022. Those were two of three decisions announced Friday by Gill regarding recent officer-involved critical incidents.

On Aug. 14, 2022, officers were called to the Fisher Brewing Company, 320 W. 800 South, on a report of a man who had tried to steal beer. Police responded to the area and found Nykon Trenton Brandon, 35, who had a history of drug and alcohol addiction, in the street in his underwear.

Following death of man restrained by police, body-cam footage released

Body camera video shows Brandon running from officers, and then fighting with them as he is knocked down on the gravel park strip. A struggle ensues for about three minutes and Brandon continues to resist even after being handcuffed.

After he is restrained and officers tell him to relax, they notice that Brandon stops moving about a minute later.

“Officers rolled Mr. Brandon onto his back and gave him a dose of Narcan. After seeing no chest movement and not finding a pulse, police moved Mr. Brandon from the gravel park strip to the sidewalk and began CPR,” according to Gill’s report.

Three more doses of naloxone were administered before Brandon was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.

Because he died after being placed in handcuffs, Salt Lake police invoked an officer-involved critical incident investigation.

3 officers ‘justified’ in shooting, killing fugitive who broke into Salt Lake home

On Friday, however, Gill said that “based on available evidence, we do not believe that the facts of this case fall within the statutory definition of an ‘officer-involved critical incident.'”

An autopsy determined that Brandon died of “sudden cardiopulmonary arrest,” the report states.

“While Mr. Brandon’s death occurred after he was handcuffed, the primary causes of his death were his poor health, his meth toxicity, and his physical exertion from running and then wrestling with police officers,” according to Gill’s report. “We do not believe it likely that his death resulted from officers’ attempt to gain physical control of him.”

One year on, still no ruling from DA on deaths of 2 Utahns held facedown in handcuffs

Gill noted, however, that even if the case was classified as an officer-involved critical incident, the force used by officers was reasonable and they acted appropriately.

The district attorney’s decision on Brandon follows a decision by Gill earlier in the day that found three Salt Lake police officers were legally justified in using deadly force against Penisimani Manupuna Halai, a wanted fugitive who broke into a random house while trying to get away from officers.

“Today’s announcement in no way lessens the sadness felt by those who knew Mr. Brandon or Mr. Halai. However, it does mark the conclusion of two long, yet thorough, investigations conducted by outside law enforcement agencies and the district attorney’s office. Our jobs as police officers can be emotionally demanding and physically strenuous. No matter the circumstance nor danger we face, we take an oath to uphold the law and to serve and protect our communities. I am proud these separate investigations proved that is exactly what happened in both instances,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said in a prepared statement Friday.

U.S. marshals shooting

 

Also Friday, Gill announced that his office had determined officers Nathan Fuluvaka, Aron Gonzalez and Bo Reier, all members of the U.S. Marshals’ Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, were justified in shooting a wanted fugitive who brandished a gun.

Although the marshals fired their weapons five times, Gill said it was ultimately determined that Hector Javier Crespo-Rodriguez, 29, died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Dec. 21, 2022, U.S. marshals were looking for Crespo-Rodriguez at his home in West Valley City. He was wanted on a warrant for drug distribution and investigators learned that he may be armed.

As marshals searched the residence, Crespo-Rodriguez was found hiding in a bedroom closet, according to Gill’s report. He ignored numerous commands to show his hands and get out of the closet.

As a Taser was deployed, “Mr. Crespo produced a gun and shot himself in the head,” the report says.

When that shot was fired, three members of the task force fired their weapons at Crespo-Rodriguez. An officer who was later interviewed as part of the shooting investigation believed Crespo-Rodriguez fired his weapon first, but almost at the same as the Taser was being deployed.

While an autopsy determined that Crespo-Rodriguez was shot a total of six times, the district attorney’s office concluded that he shot himself in the head before officers fired.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT Team sort out equipment during a call a...

Michael Houck

SWAT arrests man in Salt Lake City apartment after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife

A man threatening to kill a woman he previously dated with a kitchen knife prompted a SWAT response Thursday night, police said.

2 hours ago

Moments before a Salt Lake City woman is hit by a white car in the Avenues....

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio, Garna Mejia and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Doorbell camera captures another hit-and-run in Salt Lake City

New doorbell camera shows bystanders rushing to save a woman who may be another victim of an alleged serial hit-and-runner.

19 hours ago

Kia has recalled 427,407 of its Telluride SUVs because they can roll away while in park....

Samantha Delouya, CNN

Kia recalls more than 400,000 Telluride SUVs that can move while in park

All Telluride vehicles made between 2020 and 2023 and certain 2024 models are affected by the recall.

21 hours ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Larry D. Curtis

Gag order issued for upcoming Chad Daybell murder trial

With jury selection only days away in the murder trial of former Utahn Chad Guy Daybell, the court has issued a gag order concerning the case.

23 hours ago

A previous drug bust where authorities found Fentanyl....

Brianna Chavez

DEA says fentanyl seizure on track to surpass last year’s numbers

A troubling trend for law enforcement as the DEA says more fentanyl is making its way to Utah.

1 day ago

The rollover crash that caused a suspected robber's car to catch on fire on I-15....

Eliza Pace and Andrew Adams, KSL TV

Car fleeing from carjacking attempt rolls and bursts into flames on I-15

A car rolled and burst into flames on the ramp from 201 to Interstate 15 after fleeing from an attempted robbery, police said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Reports: Handcuffed man died of heart attack; man shot by marshals died of self-inflicted shot