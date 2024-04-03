Get Gephardt helps solve Amazon misdelivery mystery for Manti man

MANTI — Most of us are ordering more and more things online, but it can get frustrating if a package never arrives. For that Brad Bradley, that frustration is at least ten-fold.

Since July, his orders delivered by an Amazon driver have not been showing at his house in Manti.

“I couldn’t find them,” Bradley said. “And they were listing them as delivered.”

Those orders include a couple of laptop backpacks, an ice fishing sonar, a doll for a grandchild, a spare tire carrier for his boat trailer – that he ordered three times and not one of those turned up – and many more items Bradley ordered but never received. Each time he gets a refund from Amazon, but really, he wants the stuff.

“So, I started sleuthing trying to figure out what was going on,” he said.

Pics taken by Amazon delivery drivers do show his stuff does keep getting dropped off at the same house. Using those pics and Google Maps’ Street view, Bradley pinpointed its location.

“I got noticing the maps … it was Brigham City.”

That’s right. Amazon drivers are taking his orders to a Brigham City home with the same house number on the same numbered street — only 182 miles from Bradley’s home. And it happens despite every Amazon shipping label clearly showing Manti.

Mystery solved, he thought. But alas, the problem is still not solved. Bradley said he has contacted Amazon many times, but the company did not fix the delivery issue.

“I jumped through all the hoops and everything,” he said. “Tried to get them to correct the address, but it’s never been corrected.”

So, this time, Bradley contacted the KSL Investigators and we reached out to Amazon’s public relations group on his behalf to ask how his orders keep winding up in Brigham City.

After a few days, a spokesperson wrote us: We thank KSL for bringing this to our attention and are happy we were able to resolve this for Mr. Bradley.

Indeed, that seems to have done the trick. Bradley tested the fix by ordering a six-pack of gum. And sure enough, each pack arrived safely at the right house in Manti.

Amazon didn’t explain what switched in their system in July that began rerouting his packages to Brigham City. But generally, if Amazon packages are going to the wrong place, the customer should contact their customer service. Of course, Brad tried that to fix his delivery issue to no avail.