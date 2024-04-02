JJ Vallow’s grandfather on Chad Daybell trial: ‘We’re ready’

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho court is making progress toward seating a jury in the Chad Daybell trial as they are nearing the halfway point of the first part of jury selection in the triple murder case.

The jury selection process on Tuesday played out much like it did Monday, with potential jurors going through voir dire and either passing on to the main pool or being excused for cause.

Meanwhile, JJ Vallow’s grandparents are getting ready to head to Boise, and Larry Woodcock gave his thoughts on the process now playing out in the courtroom.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake Tuesday implored prospective jurors to answer truthfully on whether they were up for the task.

“As you sit here today and answer these questions, we’re going to ask you to be brutally honest,” she said to one of the panels.

Some were honest about life circumstances that would prevent them from serving on what’s expected to be around a 10-week trial. Others were honest about their knowledge of Chad Daybell’s case, his wife Lori Vallow Daybell, and the murders of Lori’s children Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s late wife Tammy Daybell.

Because most people in each panel of jurors had heard about the case in some form, Judge Steven Boyce asked who had already made up their minds.

“Please raise your red card if you already have an opinion of guilt,” he said. Three jurors out of a panel of eight answered ‘yes’ without hesitation.

On Tuesday, the court ended with 20 in the pool of jurors. The attorneys need 50 to move on to peremptory challenges.

JJ Vallow’s Grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, are following the trial from afar at their home in Louisiana. In an interview over Zoom with KSL TV, Larry Woodcock said the two of them planned to fly in later in the week.

“We’re ready for It,” he said. “Let’s get this show on the road.”

Larry Woodcock explained that they’ll spend every single day in the courtroom, just like they did in Vallow Daybell’s trial.

“We know it’s going to be hard again. It’s going to be difficult. It’s going to be tiring,” he said. “It’s going to be a bit of strain, and it’s going to be emotional.”

He said he’s praying for those potential jurors, especially knowing the final 12 plus six alternates will be learning the case for the first time.

“It’s going to be extremely hard on the jurors once they’re picked on what they’re about to hear. But more than anything else, about what they’re about to see,” Larry Woodcock said.

He trusts that the work done this week is part of the larger picture of justice.

“All I ask for is a true and just verdict,” he said, adding, “If the court gives anything, he’s done for the rest of his life.”

Subscribe to the KSL News YouTube channel to view the full trial of Chad Daybell as it happens.