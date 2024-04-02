On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

DAYBELLS TRIAL

JJ Vallow’s grandfather on Chad Daybell trial: ‘We’re ready’

Apr 2, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:25 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho court is making progress toward seating a jury in the Chad Daybell trial as they are nearing the halfway point of the first part of jury selection in the triple murder case.

The jury selection process on Tuesday played out much like it did Monday, with potential jurors going through voir dire and either passing on to the main pool or being excused for cause.

Meanwhile, JJ Vallow’s grandparents are getting ready to head to Boise, and Larry Woodcock gave his thoughts on the process now playing out in the courtroom.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial

Prosecutor Lindsey Blake Tuesday implored prospective jurors to answer truthfully on whether they were up for the task.

“As you sit here today and answer these questions, we’re going to ask you to be brutally honest,” she said to one of the panels.

Here’s how Chad Daybell’s trial will differ from his wife Lori Vallow Daybell

Some were honest about life circumstances that would prevent them from serving on what’s expected to be around a 10-week trial. Others were honest about their knowledge of Chad Daybell’s case, his wife Lori Vallow Daybell, and the murders of Lori’s children Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Chad’s late wife Tammy Daybell.

Because most people in each panel of jurors had heard about the case in some form, Judge Steven Boyce asked who had already made up their minds.

“Please raise your red card if you already have an opinion of guilt,” he said. Three jurors out of a panel of eight answered ‘yes’ without hesitation.

On Tuesday, the court ended with 20 in the pool of jurors. The attorneys need 50 to move on to peremptory challenges.

Tammy Daybell’s siblings release statement as Chad Daybell’s trial begins in Boise

JJ Vallow’s Grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, are following the trial from afar at their home in Louisiana. In an interview over Zoom with KSL TV, Larry Woodcock said the two of them planned to fly in later in the week.

“We’re ready for It,” he said. “Let’s get this show on the road.”

Larry Woodcock explained that they’ll spend every single day in the courtroom, just like they did in Vallow Daybell’s trial.

“We know it’s going to be hard again. It’s going to be difficult. It’s going to be tiring,” he said. “It’s going to be a bit of strain, and it’s going to be emotional.”

Larry Woodcock the grandfather of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, one of the two children that Chad Daybell is accused of killing, speaking about Daybell's upcoming trial.

Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, one of the two children that Chad Daybell is accused of killing, speaks about Daybell’s upcoming trial. (KSL TV)

He said he’s praying for those potential jurors, especially knowing the final 12 plus six alternates will be learning the case for the first time.

“It’s going to be extremely hard on the jurors once they’re picked on what they’re about to hear. But more than anything else, about what they’re about to see,” Larry Woodcock said.

He trusts that the work done this week is part of the larger picture of justice.

“All I ask for is a true and just verdict,” he said, adding, “If the court gives anything, he’s done for the rest of his life.”

Subscribe to the KSL News YouTube channel to view the full trial of Chad Daybell as it happens.

KSL 5 TV Live

Daybells trial

...

Garna Mejia

Tammy Daybell’s siblings release statement as Chad Daybell’s trial begins in Boise

Tammy Daybell’s siblings released a statement as Chad Daybell’s murder trial started on Monday in Boise, Idaho.

10 hours ago

FILE - Monday will mark the beginning of the trial for Chad Guy Daybell in the 2019 murders of his ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Here’s how Chad Daybell’s trial will differ from his wife Lori Vallow Daybell

Monday will mark the beginning of the trial for Chad Daybell in the 2019 murders of his wife Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as the 2019 death of Daybell's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

2 days ago

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...

Larry D. Curtis

Gag order issued for upcoming Chad Daybell murder trial

With jury selection only days away in the murder trial of former Utahn Chad Guy Daybell, the court has issued a gag order concerning the case.

5 days ago

A judge has ordered the remains of Joshua "JJ" Vallow to be turned over to his family members. The ...

Larry D. Curtis

Murder victim Tylee Ryan’s remains to be returned to family

The remains of teen murder victim Tylee Ryan will be released to her family, an Idaho judge ruled Thursday.

3 months ago

FILE — Chad Daybell watches during Lori Vallow's extradition hearing in Hawaii on Feb. 21, 2020....

Larry D. Curtis

Idaho court denies Chad Daybell’s motions to strike death penalty

An Idaho court has denied Chad Guy Daybell's motions to strike the death penalty in his murder trial scheduled for 2024.

3 months ago

Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anth...

Associated Press

Lori Vallow pleads not guilty to Arizona murder conspiracy charges

Lori Vallow Daybell pleaded not guilty to Arizona charges of conspiring to kill her estranged husband and her niece’s ex-husband.

4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

JJ Vallow’s grandfather on Chad Daybell trial: ‘We’re ready’