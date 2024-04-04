President Nelson notes some may sit while speaking at general conference or prerecord messages

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a message on his social media accounts ahead of this weekend’s general conference.

President Nelson noted senior leaders in the Church are often called to serve for the remainder of their lives, “often long beyond ‘retirement age.’”

“This means that you may see some of us during general conference speak while sitting down, or pre-record our message to be shared at the appropriate time, or even require a little assistance getting to and from our seats in the conference center,” President Nelson said.

He viewed this as “cause for celebration,” and expressed gratitude for working alongside colleagues “who are wearing out their lives in service to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, despite the aches and creaks that come with advancing age.”

President Nelson celebrated his 99th birthday on Sept. 9, 2023. He became the oldest president of the Church in April 2022 when he turned 97 years, 7 months and 6 days old. Previously, President Gordon B. Hinckley had been the oldest Church president. He died on Jan. 27, 2008, at 97 years, 7 months and 5 days old.

“Though my body reminds me every day that it is nearly a century old and to go easy on it, I honestly don’t know where the years have gone,” President Nelson said. “They have simply flown by.”

President Nelson did not physically attend last October’s general conference after he fell and injured his back just two days after his 99th birthday.

In Thursday’s message, President Nelson invited members to view each session and be prepared to make note of the spiritual impressions you receive.

“May each of us, regardless of our individual circumstances, listen with open hearts and minds to what we hear this weekend so that the Lord can continue to direct each of us in our individual paths,” he said.

All sessions of the 194th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can be seen on KSL 5 TV and streamed on the KSL+ app.