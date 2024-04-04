On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GENERAL CONFERENCE

President Nelson notes some may sit while speaking at general conference or prerecord messages

Apr 4, 2024, 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:20 pm

President Russell M. Nelson is surrounded by President Dallin H. Oaks (left) and President Henry B....

President Russell M. Nelson is surrounded by President Dallin H. Oaks (left) and President Henry B. Eyring (right) during a session of general conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a message on his social media accounts ahead of this weekend’s general conference.

President Nelson noted senior leaders in the Church are often called to serve for the remainder of their lives, “often long beyond ‘retirement age.’”

“This means that you may see some of us during general conference speak while sitting down, or pre-record our message to be shared at the appropriate time, or even require a little assistance getting to and from our seats in the conference center,” President Nelson said.

He viewed this as “cause for celebration,” and expressed gratitude for working alongside colleagues “who are wearing out their lives in service to our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, despite the aches and creaks that come with advancing age.”

President Nelson celebrated his 99th birthday on Sept. 9, 2023. He became the oldest president of the Church in April 2022 when he turned 97 years, 7 months and 6 days old. Previously, President Gordon B. Hinckley had been the oldest Church president. He died on Jan. 27, 2008, at 97 years, 7 months and 5 days old.

“Though my body reminds me every day that it is nearly a century old and to go easy on it, I honestly don’t know where the years have gone,” President Nelson said. “They have simply flown by.”

President Nelson did not physically attend last October’s general conference after he fell and injured his back just two days after his 99th birthday.

In Thursday’s message, President Nelson invited members to view each session and be prepared to make note of the spiritual impressions you receive.

“May each of us, regardless of our individual circumstances, listen with open hearts and minds to what we hear this weekend so that the Lord can continue to direct each of us in our individual paths,” he said.

All sessions of the 194th annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can be seen on KSL 5 TV and streamed on the KSL+ app.

KSL 5 TV Live

General Conference

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Dan Rascon

‘Faith in the Philippines’ documents Church growth and choir visit, will premiere Sunday

Stories of faith and inspiration from a country thousands of miles away. KSL TV previews a documentary of the Tabernacle Choir's world tour visit to Philippines.

2 days ago

The Light the World Giving Machines, an initiative sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latte...

Angie Denison

Light The World Giving Machines: Connecting hearts and changing lives

The Light the World Giving Machines, an initiative sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have become a regular tradition during the holiday season.

2 days ago

The St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As General Conferenc...

Carole Mikita

Utah Temples: A Conference Special preview

As General Conference weekend approaches, Latter-day Saints look forward to the announcement of new temples somewhere in the world. In recent years, that has included temples in Utah. There will soon be a surprising number in the state, which is the focus of a Conference Special from Carole Mikita who brings us this preview.

4 days ago

FILE: In an aerial view, burned cars and homes are seen a neighborhood that was destroyed by a wild...

Ashley Moser

‘Everybody needed that news’: Maui members celebrate announcement of island’s first temple

It has been nearly two months since Hailey Chang’s hometown of Lahaina was destroyed by wildfires. Not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about what her community has lost.

6 months ago

FILE: Attendees at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Conference Center....

Eliza Pace

20 new temples announced during October 2023 General Conference

The locations of 20 new temples were announced during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

6 months ago

The Joseph Smith Papers is the result of a 22-year study by researchers who decided to pursue every...

Angie Denison

Joseph Smith: A Witness of Jesus Christ

This documentary reveals The Joseph Smith Papers, an unprecedented study of every historical document produced under the direction of Joseph Smith. With researchers working over the past 22 years, the project is finally complete and released in a multivolume set.

6 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

President Nelson notes some may sit while speaking at general conference or prerecord messages