LOCAL NEWS

Florida man killed after fall in Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park

Apr 4, 2024, 3:50 PM

The husband of Florida’s Senate president died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah, according to a memo sent to senators Wednesday. He fell on a hike in Bryce Canyon National Park.

“The President and First Gentleman were law school sweethearts,” Sen. Dennis Baxley said in a memo to senators. “The trip to visit several national parks in Utah was one of many great adventures they shared during five decades together. Their last few days together were marked by many special moments, beautiful scenery, and wonderful reflections on their lifetime.”

John Passidomo, 72, was a lawyer and former city councilor and vice mayor of Naples. He and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican, were visiting national parks on vacation less than a month after the Florida Legislature wrapped up its annual 60-day session.

The two, who were about to celebrate their 45th anniversary, were hiking in Bryce Canyon National Park when John Passidomo fell Monday and suffered head and other injuries. The next day, the family was told he wouldn’t survive, and the couple’s children flew to his bedside, Baxley said.

“The President has lost the love of her life, and is absolutely devastated by this sudden and unexpected accident,” Baxley said.

