KSL TV special programming for General Conference weekend April 2024

SALT LAKE CITY — KSL TV has produced a weekend of special programming for the 194 Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday and Sunday.

The programming includes several original documentaries that you’ll see only on KSL TV.

Saturday, April 6

Maui Strong – 12:00-12:30 p.m.

When destructive wildfires burned through the beloved town of Lahaina, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints rendered service to those who lost everything. Meetinghouses were transformed into shelters to provide care and comfort to evacuees. This, as LDS faithful faced their own tremendous losses. See the miracles they witnessed amid this tragedy, and their resilience to rebuild again on their island paradise.

The Giving Machines – 12:30-1:00 p.m.

Learn the history behind the inspiring Light the World initiative launched by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and how the Giving Machines have become an important part of this plan. In 2017 these machines ingeniously simplified the act of charitable contributions by making it as effortless as buying an item from a vending machine. Individuals and families embraced the concept, and since its humble beginnings this groundbreaking idea has experienced remarkable growth. In this documentary we share many heartwarming stories that illustrate how one simple act of kindness can impact lives for generations. We share perspective from both the givers and the receivers and show how the money is used by various non-profit organizations.

The Osmonds: Faith, Family, & Fame – 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Osmonds: Faith, Family and Fame is a heartwarming documentary that gives an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look inside the hearts and minds of the iconic Osmond Family. Through rare archival footage, and intimate interviews with all 8 siblings this documentary explores the challenges and triumphs of their extraordinary journey. From their humble beginnings as a barbershop quartet in Utah, to their enduring fame with worldwide reach, this family has been a part of the entertainment scene for over 60 years. Their legacy as a cultural phenomenon transcends generations and continues to inspire millions around the world. Throughout the decades the Osmonds have remained steadfast in their faith, family values and commitment to one another. In this documentary they share how staying true to their values and beliefs as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has enabled them to overcome personal struggles, professional setbacks, and public scrutiny. Osmonds: Family, Faith and Fame is a tribute to the enduring spirit of the Osmond Family and a celebration of their remarkable contributions to music, entertainment, and the world at large

LDS World Report – 4:00-5:00 p.m.

The World Report is a semiannual report of the news events around the world pertaining to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A More Perfect Union – 7:30-8 p.m.

We are the United State of America but today our divisions seem to run deep. Many people from across the political spectrum believe the Constitution is in crisis. From our rights and responsibilities to the guiding principles of the Constitution, join us as we seek understanding in order to form a more perfect union.

Sunday, April 7

Joseph Smith: A Witness of Jesus Christ – 8:30-9:00 a.m.

For the past 22 years a team of historians has dedicated themselves to an unprecedented study of every historical document produced under the direction of Joseph Smith, the founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Throughout his life Joseph worked with scribes and secretaries to document the restoration of the Gospel. The project, known as The Joseph Smith Papers, is now complete and all these documents are published in a multivolume set. This documentary is an insightful look at the scope of this project and an opportunity to understand the man whose legacy continues to influence millions of people worldwide. Individuals who were part of this project share valuable perspectives on Joseph Smith, and his steadfast testimony of Jesus Christ.

Special Sunday Edition with Boyd Matheson – 9:00-9:30 a.m.

This special Sunday Edition with Boyd Matheson features a sit-down interview with President Jeffrey R. Holland, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and President Camille N. Johnson Relief Society General President. In his interview with President Holland, Boyd asks him to reflect on lessons he has learned from his 30 years as a special witness of Jesus Christ to all the world. President Holland shares some of those important lessons he has learned since his childhood- and several important lessons he has learned over the last few years of his life. In her interview with Boyd, President Johnson shares what impact women have on the church, on the community and around the world. President Johnson also shares what she has learned from serving women around the world, as well as serving alongside other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Faith in the Philippines – 12:00-12:30 p.m.

It’s been just over 60 years since missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were sent to the Philippines to do missionary work. During this time church membership has grown quickly, and today the Philippines has the fourth-largest population of Latter-day Saints of any country in the world. For this documentary we share stories that embody the Filipino spirit of resilience and the transformative power of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Heritage of Holiness: The Kirtland Story of Faith – 12:30-1:00 p.m.

“Heritage of Holiness: The Kirtland Story of Faith” delves into the rich tapestry of history surrounding the transfer of ownership of the Kirtland Temple from the Community of Christ to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as other significant historical artifacts and buildings, such as the Red Brick Store in Nauvoo. This poignant documentary explores the sacred significance of these sites within the Latter-Day Saint movement. “Heritage of Holiness: The Kirtland Story of Faith” offers viewers a compelling narrative of faith, preservation, and reconciliation, illuminating the enduring legacy of these historic sites and the shared heritage they represent for believers worldwide.

Temples Now Dot the Land – 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Utah will soon have 28 operating temples. Some are still under construction, restoration or in the Open House period. A few have recently been dedicated. In this program we will focus on the 14 newest temples in Utah by telling the stories of the people connected to them. We will also provide an historic look at the other 14 currently operating temples. We will bring you the words of leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about this unprecedented time in temple building and what it says about the faith and worthiness of Church members who live in Utah.

HOPE: The Tabernacle Choir World Tour – 4:00-5:00 p.m.

This documentary offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as they embark on a momentous world tour, with Mexico as their inaugural destination. Travel with the choir as they share a message of hope with the citizens of Mexico City. This documentary captures the magic of their performances at prestigious venues, their creative journey while filming a new music video, and the heartwarming service they offered while in Mexico. The program also highlights a significant moment in the choir’s history as they introduce a new Spanish-language version of their renowned weekly broadcast, “Music and the Spoken Word,” making their music and message more accessible to an even broader global audience.