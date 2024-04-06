Church calls new Sunday School General Presidency, General Authority Seventies

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Sunday School General Presidency was called during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Eleven new General Authority Seventies were also announced by President Dallin H. Oaks during the session.

Sunday School General Presidency

Paul V. Johnson, President

Chad H Webb, First Counselor

Gabriel W. Reid, Second Counselor

President Johnson is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He and his wife, Jill, have nine children. He obtained three degrees from Brigham Young University and a doctor of education degree from Utah State University. He has served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2005.

Brother Webb was raised in southeastern Idaho and currently lives in Layton, Utah. He and his wife, Kristi, have six children. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree. Since 2008, he has served as administrator of Seminaries and Institutes of Religion. Brother Webb was recently released as a stake president.

Brother Reid was born in Pago Pago, American Samoa. He and his wife, Heather, have four children. Brother Reid played football for Brigham Young University and in the National Football League. He also owned a construction and environmental construction management company. Brother Reid is currently serving as president of the Australia Sydney Mission.

New General Authority Seventies

David L. Buckner

Gregorio E. Casillas

Aroldo B. Cavalcante

I. Raymond Egbo

D. Martin Goury

Karl D. Hirst

Christopher H. Kim

Sandino Roman

Steven D. Shumway

Michael B. Strong

Sergio R. Vargas

Biographies for each of the new Seventies can be found here.

President Oaks also announced that eight General Authority Seventies (Elders Ian S. Ardern, Shayne M. Bowen, Paul V. Johnson, S. Gifford Nielsen, Brent H. Nielson, Adrián Ochoa, Gary B. Sabin, and Evan A. Schmutz) will be released and receive emeritus status on Aug. 1. Elder Carlos A. Godoy was released from his service in the Presidency of the Seventy, effective Aug. 1.

KSL TV has produced a weekend of special programming for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday and Sunday. The programming includes several original documentaries that you’ll see only on KSL TV.