Church calls new Sunday School General Presidency, General Authority Seventies
Apr 6, 2024, 10:47 AM | Updated: 10:52 am
(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Sunday School General Presidency was called during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Eleven new General Authority Seventies were also announced by President Dallin H. Oaks during the session.
Sunday School General Presidency
- Paul V. Johnson, President
- Chad H Webb, First Counselor
- Gabriel W. Reid, Second Counselor
President Johnson is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He and his wife, Jill, have nine children. He obtained three degrees from Brigham Young University and a doctor of education degree from Utah State University. He has served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2005.
Brother Webb was raised in southeastern Idaho and currently lives in Layton, Utah. He and his wife, Kristi, have six children. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree. Since 2008, he has served as administrator of Seminaries and Institutes of Religion. Brother Webb was recently released as a stake president.
New General Authority Seventies
- David L. Buckner
- Gregorio E. Casillas
- Aroldo B. Cavalcante
- I. Raymond Egbo
- D. Martin Goury
- Karl D. Hirst
- Christopher H. Kim
- Sandino Roman
- Steven D. Shumway
- Michael B. Strong
- Sergio R. Vargas
Biographies for each of the new Seventies can be found here.
President Oaks also announced that eight General Authority Seventies (Elders Ian S. Ardern, Shayne M. Bowen, Paul V. Johnson, S. Gifford Nielsen, Brent H. Nielson, Adrián Ochoa, Gary B. Sabin, and Evan A. Schmutz) will be released and receive emeritus status on Aug. 1. Elder Carlos A. Godoy was released from his service in the Presidency of the Seventy, effective Aug. 1.
