Church calls new Sunday School General Presidency, General Authority Seventies

Apr 6, 2024, 10:47 AM | Updated: 10:52 am

Gabriel W. Reid, Paul V. Johnson and Chad H Webb were called as the new Sunday School General Presi...

Gabriel W. Reid, Paul V. Johnson and Chad H Webb were called as the new Sunday School General Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Sunday School General Presidency was called during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Eleven new General Authority Seventies were also announced by President Dallin H. Oaks during the session.

Sunday School General Presidency

  • Paul V. Johnson, President
  • Chad H Webb, First Counselor
  • Gabriel W. Reid, Second Counselor
Paul V. Johnson, Sunday School General President. Chad H Webb, First Counselor in the Sunday School General Presidency. Gabriel W. Reid, Second Counselor in the Sunday School General Presidency.

President Johnson is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He and his wife, Jill, have nine children. He obtained three degrees from Brigham Young University and a doctor of education degree from Utah State University. He has served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2005.

Brother Webb was raised in southeastern Idaho and currently lives in Layton, Utah. He and his wife, Kristi, have six children. He has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree. Since 2008, he has served as administrator of Seminaries and Institutes of Religion. Brother Webb was recently released as a stake president.

Brother Reid was born in Pago Pago, American Samoa. He and his wife, Heather, have four children. Brother Reid played football for Brigham Young University and in the National Football League. He also owned a construction and environmental construction management company. Brother Reid is currently serving as president of the Australia Sydney Mission.

New General Authority Seventies

  • David L. Buckner
  • Gregorio E. Casillas
  • Aroldo B. Cavalcante
  • I. Raymond Egbo
  • D. Martin Goury
  • Karl D. Hirst
  • Christopher H. Kim
  • Sandino Roman
  • Steven D. Shumway
  • Michael B. Strong
  • Sergio R. Vargas

Biographies for each of the new Seventies can be found here.

President Oaks also announced that eight General Authority Seventies (Elders Ian S. ArdernShayne M. BowenPaul V. JohnsonS. Gifford NielsenBrent H. NielsonAdrián OchoaGary B. Sabin, and Evan A. Schmutz) will be released and receive emeritus status on Aug. 1. Elder Carlos A. Godoy was released from his service in the Presidency of the Seventy, effective Aug. 1.

KSL TV has produced a weekend of special programming for the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday and Sunday. The programming includes several original documentaries that you’ll see only on KSL TV.

KSL TV special programming for General Conference weekend April 2024

