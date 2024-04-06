On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GENERAL CONFERENCE

‘Very personal talk’: President Jeffrey R. Holland shares lessons learned during recent challenges

Apr 6, 2024, 11:20 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — The 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got underway Saturday morning with some highly personal remarks from the faith’s new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, who assumed the position following the passing late last year of President M. Russell Ballard, began his remarks by joking that he had “learned a painful lesson” since his last general conference address in October 2022.

“That lesson is, if you don’t give an acceptable talk, you can be banned from the next several conferences,” President Holland said to laughter.

In reality, President Holland noted, he underwent a number of challenges since that time, most notably the passing of his wife, Patricia Holland, in July 2023.

“She was the greatest woman I have ever known – a perfect wife and mother, to say nothing of her purity, gift of expression, and spirituality,” President Holland said.

Roughly 48 hours after the burial of his wife, President Holland said, he was rushed to the hospital in an “acute medical crisis” and spent several weeks in intensive care and “in and out of consciousness.”

“Virtually all of my experience in the hospital during that period is lost to my memory,” said President Holland. “What is not lost is my memory of a journey outside the hospital, out to what seemed the edge of eternity. I cannot speak fully of that experience here, but I can say part of what I received was an admonition to return to my ministry with more urgency, more consecration, more focus on the Savior, and more faith in His word.”

President Holland also thanked Church members for their prayers on his behalf, and he focused the remainder of his address on the importance of prayer.

“I testify that God hears every prayer we offer and responds to each of them according to the path He has outlined for our perfection,” said President Holland.

Thousands of people flocked to the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City on a chilly Saturday morning for the first of five sessions of the global twice-yearly gathering. Many others are taking part via technology around the world.

Conducting the Saturday morning session, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, noted that Church President Russell M. Nelson was viewing the conference at home and was not present at the Conference Center.

During the session, conference attendees formally sustained President Holland as the new acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Patrick Kearon as the newest apostle. Elder Kearon’s appointment was previously announced in December.

A number of new Church leaders were also announced at the conference, including members of the Presidency of the Seventy, the Quorum of the Seventy, and the Sunday School General Presidency. Other Church leaders were formally released from their service.

Church calls new Sunday School General Presidency, General Authority Seventies

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the General Relief Society Presidency, also spoke Saturday morning about following Jesus Christ. Sister Dennis touched on the importance of wearing the holy garment, which Latter-day Saints view as a sacred personal symbol of their faith.

“There is deep and beautiful symbolic meaning in the garment of the holy priesthood and its relationship to Christ,” Sister Dennis said. “I believe that my willingness to wear the holy garment becomes my symbol to Him. It is my own personal sign to God, not a sign to others.”

KSL 5 TV Live

General Conference

Gabriel W. Reid, Paul V. Johnson and Chad H Webb were called as the new Sunday School General Presi...

Josh Ellis

Church calls new Sunday School General Presidency, General Authority Seventies

A new Sunday School General Presidency was called during the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

37 minutes ago

FILE: General Conference is a semiannual gathering of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Sain...

Michael Houck and Garna Mejia, KSL TV

What to expect if you’re visiting Temple Square during General Conference Weekend

Temple Square is gearing up for thousands of visitors who will attend this weekend’s 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

17 hours ago

The Conference Center in Salt Lake City...

Daniel Woodruff

Latter-day Saints anticipate this weekend’s general conference

 This weekend, tens of thousands of people will flood downtown Salt Lake City for the 194th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

18 hours ago

Attendees listen to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 193rd Semiannual General Confe...

KSL TV

KSL TV special programming for General Conference weekend April 2024

KSL TV has produced a weekend of special programming for the 194 Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday and Sunday.

22 hours ago

FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 22, 20...

Tamara Vaifanua

‘Maui Strong’: A General Conference special preview

It’s been an emotional journey for the Catugal family. They lost everything in the Lahaina wildfire on Maui.

2 days ago

President Russell M. Nelson is surrounded by President Dallin H. Oaks (left) and President Henry B....

Josh Ellis

President Nelson notes some may sit while speaking at general conference or prerecord messages

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a message on his social media accounts ahead of this weekend's general conference.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

‘Very personal talk’: President Jeffrey R. Holland shares lessons learned during recent challenges