Tragic Carbon County crash claims life of 6-year-old girl

HELPER — A semitruck and a pickup truck crashed on U.S. 6 Sunday morning, killing a 6-year-old passenger and injuring the two drivers involved.

At approximately 5 a.m., according to Cpl. Andy Battenfield with Utah Highway Patrol, a red pickup truck towing an empty flatbed trailer was traveling west on U.S. 6. At milepost 223, the truck drifted into the east lane and was struck by a semitruck.

Battenfield said the two vehicles collided “passenger side to passenger side.” The 6-year-old girl was riding in a car seat on the passenger side behind the front seat.

Her father, who was driving the pickup was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with the driver of the semitruck.

The girl died at the scene, Battenfield said.

In a press release, the Department of Public Safety said that “drowsy driving is suspected to be the cause of this incident.”