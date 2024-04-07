On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Weekend sports programming
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Tragic Carbon County crash claims life of 6-year-old girl

Apr 7, 2024, 10:45 AM

A crash on U.S. 6 in Carbon County claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl, and sent her father to th...

A crash on U.S. 6 in Carbon County claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl, and sent her father to the hospital, along with another driver of a semitruck. (Department of Public Safety)

(Department of Public Safety)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

HELPER — A semitruck and a pickup truck crashed on U.S. 6 Sunday morning, killing a 6-year-old passenger and injuring the two drivers involved.

At approximately 5 a.m., according to Cpl. Andy Battenfield with Utah Highway Patrol, a red pickup truck towing an empty flatbed trailer was traveling west on U.S. 6. At milepost 223, the truck drifted into the east lane and was struck by a semitruck.

Battenfield said the two vehicles collided “passenger side to passenger side.” The 6-year-old girl was riding in a car seat on the passenger side behind the front seat.

Her father, who was driving the pickup was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, along with the driver of the semitruck.

The girl died at the scene, Battenfield said.

In a press release, the Department of Public Safety said that “drowsy driving is suspected to be the cause of this incident.”

A crash on U.S. 6 in Carbon County claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl, and sent her father to the hospital, along with another driver of a semitruck. (Department of Public Safety) A crash on U.S. 6 in Carbon County claimed the life of a 6-year-old girl, and sent her father to the hospital, along with another driver of a semitruck. (Department of Public Safety)

