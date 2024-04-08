Potholes near you? SLC’s annual pothole repair week might help

SALT LAKE CITY — During the second week of April, Salt Lake City announced it will be performing its annual pothole repair week.

During the week, residents in the city can submit a survey response to let crews know where to focus their efforts.

Salt Lake’s mayor, Erin Mendenhall, said the city was ablt to repair 38,000 potholes in 2023. Mendenhall said this year, residents can either fill out the form, or call 801-535-2345 to report potholes that need fixing.

This week is our Annual Spring Pothole Repair week for SLC Streets! Efforts from multiple crews will be focused on fixing potholes throughout the city. Requests can be sent in to be specifically looked at through the following link. https://t.co/hDeQKBQWe4 pic.twitter.com/4sP3VDUyjT — SLC Transportation, Engineering, & Streets (@slcmoves) April 8, 2024