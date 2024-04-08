On the Site:
Potholes near you? SLC’s annual pothole repair week might help

Apr 8, 2024, 4:29 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm

BY MARY CULBERTSON


SALT LAKE CITY — During the second week of April, Salt Lake City announced it will be performing its annual pothole repair week.

During the week, residents in the city can submit a survey response to let crews know where to focus their efforts.

Salt Lake’s mayor, Erin Mendenhall, said the city was ablt to repair 38,000 potholes in 2023. Mendenhall said this year, residents can either fill out the form, or call 801-535-2345 to report potholes that need fixing.

