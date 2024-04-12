Man accused of vandalizing 50 properties in Taylorsville by tossing paint from his car

TAYLORSVILLE — A man is accused of throwing paint onto several driveways across Taylorsville, causing up to $20,000 of damage.

Franklin Walker Jr. was identified in a police booking affidavit as “the main suspect in multiple vandalism/property damage cases” that occurred in Taylorsville between spring 2023 and fall 2023.

Walker is accused of “driving past local residences in a car and throwing full plastic cups of colored paint into the driveways of at least 50 residences in the area, causing damage to private property and public property” including the road, curb, gutter, driveway and vehicles.

In an interview with police, Walker admitted to at least eight of the incidents. Officers said his car was caught on camera on at least two surveillance cameras.

Walker’s car had multiple colors of paint dripped on the driver’s side of the vehicle that coincided with paint colors found at the crime scenes, according to police.

In addition to the evidence related to the paint vandalism, police also found illegal narcotics and paraphernalia during an executed search warrant. Officers said Walker admitted to smoking meth regularly.

Walker was arrested for investigation of 10 misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief less than $500, one misdemeanor count of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of criminal mischief greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony.