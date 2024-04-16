Collin Chandler Flips Commitment From BYU To Kentucky

PROVO, Utah – Heralded Farmington High School recruit Collin Chandler will join Mark Pope at Kentucky.

Chandler told 247Sports’ Travis Branham that he has been released from his letter of intent with BYU and will sign with the Wildcats.

BREAKING: Collin Chandler, the former No. 33 overall recruit in the 2022 class, has been released from his NLI to BYU and is headed to play for Mark Pope at Kentucky, he tells @247Sports. Chandler has been away on a two-year mission and will make his freshman debut in 2024-25.… pic.twitter.com/oOZmAaQX8D — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 16, 2024

The former Farmington High School star is currently in the final stages of his mission in London, England, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will play for Kentucky during the 2024-25 season.

Collin Chandler flips from BYU to Kentucky

Chandler was the highest-rated signee BYU basketball has signed in the internet era when he committed in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

In November 2021, Chandler picked BYU over offers from Utah, Arizona, USC, Gonzaga, and others. The 247Sports Composite ratings rated him the No. 37 overall prospect in the country, and he received a 0.9872 rating.

Chandler is a 6-foot-4, 170-pound combo guard who was named the 2022 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year at Farmington High.

In his senior year at Farmington, he averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

During his recruitment, Chandler formed a strong relationship with Mark Pope, which led to him signing with BYU over his childhood team, the University of Utah.

Chandler becomes the first commit for Pope at Kentucky.

Since Pope left for Kentucky, BYU basketball has lost a handful of prospects to the transfer portal, and now Chandler has become the first signee to flip to the Wildcats.

BYU continues its search for their next head coach to replace Mark Pope.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

