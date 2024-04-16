On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

Collin Chandler Flips Commitment From BYU To Kentucky

Apr 16, 2024, 7:31 AM

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

Collin Chandler, Kentucky Wildcats, BYU Basketball

PROVO, Utah – Heralded Farmington High School recruit Collin Chandler will join Mark Pope at Kentucky.

Chandler told 247Sports’ Travis Branham that he has been released from his letter of intent with BYU and will sign with the Wildcats.

The former Farmington High School star is currently in the final stages of his mission in London, England, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will play for Kentucky during the 2024-25 season.

Collin Chandler flips from BYU to Kentucky

Chandler was the highest-rated signee BYU basketball has signed in the internet era when he committed in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

In November 2021, Chandler picked BYU over offers from Utah, Arizona, USC, Gonzaga, and others. The 247Sports Composite ratings rated him the No. 37 overall prospect in the country, and he received a 0.9872 rating.

Chandler is a 6-foot-4, 170-pound combo guard who was named the 2022 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year at Farmington High.

In his senior year at Farmington, he averaged 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

During his recruitment, Chandler formed a strong relationship with Mark Pope, which led to him signing with BYU over his childhood team, the University of Utah.

Chandler becomes the first commit for Pope at Kentucky.

Since Pope left for Kentucky, BYU basketball has lost a handful of prospects to the transfer portal, and now Chandler has become the first signee to flip to the Wildcats.

BYU continues its search for their next head coach to replace Mark Pope.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Athletics Celebrates Student-Athletes, Teams At Crimson Carpet Awards

Utah Athletics celebrated their stellar student-athletes on Monday, April 15 in their annual Crimson Carpet Awards.

37 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah driver helps protect kids who were playing in busy SLC street

Humbled by the praise, Jason Carter said that as a father, he would want someone to do the same for his kids.

44 minutes ago

FILE: Getty Images...

Sylvia Hui, Associated Press

UK lawmakers will vote on a landmark bill to gradually phase out smoking

A plan by Britain’s government to introduce a landmark smoking ban that aims to stop young people from ever smoking is set to clear its first hurdle on Tuesday, despite vocal opposition from within Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party.

48 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Roster That Kevin Young Inherits For 2024-25 Season

BYU head coach Kevin Young inherits a roster that needs to be built up as he steps into his new role.

54 minutes ago

A rendering of what was a proposed Kim and Go gas station by the corner of 2100 South and 1300 East...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City steps closer to new gas station rule after Sugar House Park drama

Salt Lake City's planning commission voted Thursday to ban gas stations from being built near a body of water.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: New BYU Basketball Head Coach Kevin Young Gets Big Payday

According to reports, incoming BYU basketball head coach Kevin Young will sign a long-term deal to stay in Provo and coach the Cougs.

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Collin Chandler Flips Commitment From BYU To Kentucky