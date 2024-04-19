On the Site:
Utah Gymnastics Hoping To Continue Trend Of High Viewership For Women’s Sports

Apr 19, 2024, 1:41 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

FORT WORTH, TX – It’s been said a lot this season, but women’s sports are having a moment and the Red Rocks hope that moment continues Saturday night as they compete for a National Title.

Women’s college hoops set a viewership record this season as Iowa and Caitlin Clark battled eventual National Champion South Carolina for the title.

College gymnastics is also on the rise in popularity setting a viewership record for the Final Four on the Floor last season. The Red Rocks took third place in that competition.

Red Rocks Eager To Set More Viewership Records For Women’s Sports

Utah senior Abby Paulson is particularly outspoken about women’s rights in and out of sports and expressed a desire to hopefully set another viewership record for college gymnastics this season to go along with the success women’s basketball had.

“I love seeing women’s sports succeed,” Paulson said. “I’m a very big advocate for both women’s sports and also women in the workplace and anywhere else in life they may be succeeding in. I’m so excited to see how big it’s gotten with Caitlin Clark and basketball and the biggest viewership ever for NCAA women’s basketball championship. Hopefully now we can push those same types of records this weekend. It’s just amazing. I love feeling like we are finally being seen.”

Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf, who is the mother of two young daughters herself while coaching elite female athletes, also recognizes the power in what is happening with women’s sports on future generations.

“I think it’s amazing to see women’s sports continue to grow on the forefront,” Dockendorf said. “Just to feel empowerment for women- they obviously look up to these amazing athletes, but just to see more women’s sports on TV? I just think it gives little girls the opportunity to dream big and feel like they are able when it comes to sports.”

You can help set a viewership record and cheer on the Red Rocks this Saturday starting at 1:30 pm MT.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

