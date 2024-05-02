Utah Goalie Connor Ingram Named Finalist For Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

On the Site:
May 2, 2024, 10:00 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – The NHL announced Utah goalie Connor Ingram as a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for the 2023-24 season.

Connor Ingram named finalist for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The league announced Ingram as one of three finalists for the honor on Thursday, May 2.

The Bill Masteron Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey as voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association,” according to the NHL.

In addition to Ingram, Carolina’s Frederik Andersen and Calgary’s Oliver Kylington were named finalists for the award.

The NHL said the award’s winner would “be announced at a later date.”

A few years ago, Ingram almost ended his playing career because of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and depression. The goalie sought help from the league’s player assistance program and has become a standout in the NHL.

“You’ve got to put the work in to feel good,” Ingram told NHL.com during the season. “You know what sets you off or what makes you calm, whatever it may be. It’s like addiction. You know if you go anywhere near that, it’s going to cause you problems, so I stay away from anything that might cause me to have a flare-up or be anxious or anything like that. It’s just putting in work, going to therapy, taking care of yourself.

“It’s like a nagging injury. If you don’t take care of it, it’s going to get worse. For the rest of my life, I’ll sit in a stranger’s chair and tell them my problems once a week. It’s just a fact of my life.”

Utah’s NHL franchise congratulated Ingram on the honor of being a finalist via the Delta Center’s social media accounts.

“Congratulations to goalkeeper @connoringram for being selected as a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy!” the Delta Center posted on social media. “This award celebrates individuals who embody perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delta Center (@deltacenter)

Following Ingram’s final game with the Arizona Coyotes in April, the goalie said he was excited for the team’s relocation to Utah.

“I’m not going to lie, I really like Salt Lake City,” Ingram said. “We stop every year on the drive-in. I will miss Arizona but I’m excited for Salt Lake City. If you’re going to move, it’s a good place to go.”

@kslsportscom @Arizona Coyotes players Connor Ingram, Logan Cooley, and Josh Doan share their feelings on relocating to Utah. #Yotes #Coyotes #ArizonaCoyotes #NHL ♬ original sound – kslsports

After playing his first NHL season with the Nashville Predators, Ingram joined the Coyotes in 2022.

He played the past two years with the former Arizona franchise.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

