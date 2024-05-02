Report: Utah Center Keba Keita Enters Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes men’s basketball center Keba Keita entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The Runnin’ Utes big man reportedly entered the portal on Thursday, May 2.

“Utah sophomore center Keba Keita has entered the transfer portal after averaging 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this season,” Rivals.com posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Bamako, Mali native has spent the past two seasons at Utah.

The former four-star product out of Wasatch Academy began his career at Utah after committing to Craig Smith’s program in 2022.

Keita chose Utah over offers from UNLV, Utah Tech, and Washington.

During his first season with the Runnin’ Utes, the center saw action in 31 games. He posted 3.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.5 steals in 10.5 minutes per game as a freshman.

Last season, Keita saw his playing time rise as a sophomore. The big man also improved his production with more minutes on the hardwood. Keita averaged 8.3 points per contest on 61.0 percent shooting. He also recorded 5.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 16.1 minutes per game. Keita played in 35 games last season and started in 13 of those contests.

Utah posted a 22-15 record and reached the semifinal round of the NIT in 2023-24. The Utes finished in sixth place in the Pac-12 Conference. Next season will be Utah’s first year in the Big 12 Conference.

With Keita in the portal and Branden Carlson leaving the program as a senior, Lawson Lovering, a junior, the only center on Utah’s roster from this past season’s team.

