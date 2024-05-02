Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises New Teammate Kingsley Suamataia

SALT LAKE CITY – Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce praised his new teammate and former BYU Cougars offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

Travis Kelce on new Chiefs OT Kingsley Suamataia

On Friday, April 26, the Chiefs selected Suamataia with the No. 63 overall pick during the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Less than a week later, Kelce shared his excitement for the pick and his opinion of Suamataia on the New Heights Podcast.

“Excited about all the draft picks. I mean, I know we got offensive tackle Kingsley out of BYU, is an absolute stud of an athlete, one of the biggest, strongest guys I’ve ever seen on film,” Kelce said of Suamataia.

High praise from the Big Yeti 🤙 ( via @newheightshow ) pic.twitter.com/Ua8sMh8STO — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) May 1, 2024

Suamataia will join Kelce on a Chiefs squad that recently won its second straight Super Bowl.

Kansas City posted a 11-6 record during the 2023 regular season before defeating the San Francisco 49ers for the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl title in five years.

About Kingsley Suamataia

Before his time in college, Suamataia was a standout player for the Tigers of Orem High School in Utah. The highly-recruited five-star athlete chose to start his college career at the University of Oregon.

Following one season with the Ducks, the Utahn returned to the Beehive State and transferred to BYU.

Suamataia was a versatile player for the Ducks and Cougars. He played tackle on both the right and left sides of the offensive line.

In 2022, Suamataia played and started in 12 games for the Cougars.

BYU LT Kingsley Suamataia sending this poor DB into helicopter mode to end this play 🚁🚁 pic.twitter.com/1AGfpBUGKv — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2024

Last season, the tackle played in and started 10 games for BYU. Suamataia helped the Cougars to a 5-7 overall record, including 2-7 in league play, during their first year in the Big 12 Conference.

Suamataia was honored as second-team All-Big 12 for his play in 2023.

He declared for the 2024 NFL Draft in December 2023.

