Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner which means it is time to examine where your favorite former Utes could land.

Today we take a closer look at former Utah football defensive end Jonah Elliss.

Elliss is another one of those interesting success stories that comes out of Utah fairly frequently.

The Utah legacy (son of all-time great Luther Elliss) came to the Utes in 2021 as a bit of an oversized linebacker and has since transitioned into a bit of an undersized defensive end. Oversized, undersized- linebacker, defensive end- doesn’t matter. Elliss has been very successful during his three short years in college.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Of course, Elliss’ biggest success of all came in his final season at Utah in 2023 starting 10 games before sustaining a season-ending injury. In his 10 games on the field, Elliss led the nation in sacks with 12 and was tied for third in tackles for loss with 16.

Elliss ended his time playing as a Ute as an All-America First Team for FWAA, Phil Steele, Sporting News, and Walter Camp; All-America Second Team for AFCA, AP, CBS Sports, USA Today; and College Football Network All-America Third Team among many, many other accolades.

*Elliss did not participate in Combine or Pro Day drills due to the injury he suffered at the end of the 2023 season, but did hold a closed, personal Pro Day earlier in April.

Height: 6’ 2’’

Weight: 248 lbs.

Arm: 33″

Hand: 10 1/2’’

Projected Draft Spot

Day Two (round 3) according to NFL Draft Buzz.

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

Some Of The More Interesting Spots For Jonah Elliss

Atlanta, Chicago, and Washington all have the potential to put Elliss with other former Utes.

The Falcons would reunite Elliss with teammate Clark Phillips III and his own brother, Kaden Elliss, while the Bears and Commanders could put Elliss with two Utes just before he started his college journey in Jaylon Johnson and Terrell Burgess.

If it’s happening, Kaden Elliss is there … probably tackling somebody RT a #ProBowlVote, so he can tackle even more! pic.twitter.com/66EcNsQgOj — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 16, 2023

Los Angeles and Seattle would keep Elliss close to his roots in Utah.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports