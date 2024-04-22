Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Defensive End Jonah Elliss
Apr 22, 2024, 2:10 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner which means it is time to examine where your favorite former Utes could land.
Today we take a closer look at former Utah football defensive end Jonah Elliss.
Elliss is another one of those interesting success stories that comes out of Utah fairly frequently.
The Utah legacy (son of all-time great Luther Elliss) came to the Utes in 2021 as a bit of an oversized linebacker and has since transitioned into a bit of an undersized defensive end. Oversized, undersized- linebacker, defensive end- doesn’t matter. Elliss has been very successful during his three short years in college.
View this post on Instagram
Of course, Elliss’ biggest success of all came in his final season at Utah in 2023 starting 10 games before sustaining a season-ending injury. In his 10 games on the field, Elliss led the nation in sacks with 12 and was tied for third in tackles for loss with 16.
Elliss ended his time playing as a Ute as an All-America First Team for FWAA, Phil Steele, Sporting News, and Walter Camp; All-America Second Team for AFCA, AP, CBS Sports, USA Today; and College Football Network All-America Third Team among many, many other accolades.
Combine Numbers For Jonah Elliss – Edge
*Elliss did not participate in Combine or Pro Day drills due to the injury he suffered at the end of the 2023 season, but did hold a closed, personal Pro Day earlier in April.
Height: 6’ 2’’
Weight: 248 lbs.
Arm: 33″
Hand: 10 1/2’’
👏👏 @jonah_elliss https://t.co/bveHlGd05b pic.twitter.com/ABDwCwHqhZ
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) April 8, 2024
Projected Draft Spot
Day Two (round 3) according to NFL Draft Buzz.
NFL Teams That Need Edge Rushers According To PFF
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Washington Commanders
Some Of The More Interesting Spots For Jonah Elliss
Atlanta, Chicago, and Washington all have the potential to put Elliss with other former Utes.
The Falcons would reunite Elliss with teammate Clark Phillips III and his own brother, Kaden Elliss, while the Bears and Commanders could put Elliss with two Utes just before he started his college journey in Jaylon Johnson and Terrell Burgess.
If it’s happening, Kaden Elliss is there … probably tackling somebody
RT a #ProBowlVote, so he can tackle even more! pic.twitter.com/66EcNsQgOj
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 16, 2023
Los Angeles and Seattle would keep Elliss close to his roots in Utah.
Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports