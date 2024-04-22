Report: Utah State Men’s Basketball Forward Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior-to-be forward Nigel Burris is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal after playing sporadic minutes under Danny Sprinkle as a sophomore.

Reports of Burris entering the transfer portal surfaced on social media on Monday, April 22. Burris will have two remaining seasons of eligibility.

Utah State forward Nigel Burris has entered the transfer portal, he tells TPR. Burris averaged 8.8 points and 5 rebounds per game as a freshman at Idaho. Has 2 seasons remaining. pic.twitter.com/24MUzSCAdC — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 22, 2024

Burris scored 21 points, grabbed 25 rebounds, and dished out three assists in his lone season as an Aggie.

About Nigel Burris

The 6’7, 224-pound forward signed with Utah State after earning Big Sky Freshman of the Year with the Idaho Vandals in 2022-23. He played in all 32 games (25 starts), averaging 8.8 points and five rebounds on 52.7 percent shooting and 44.8 percent from deep.

Burris played prep basketball at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California. He helped lead the program to two WCAL league championships and two Central Coast Section championships.

Nigel Burris put USU over 80 for ice cream and then to 100, prompting some of the students to take off their shirts. pic.twitter.com/1atJPKGvgW — Jason Walker (@jwalker_sports) November 7, 2023

The San Francisco, CA native averaged less than five minutes per night in 20 appearances for Utah State. In early December, Burris scored a season-high 10 points while making six of seven free throws in 12 minutes against San Diego.

