On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Report: Utah State Men’s Basketball Forward Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Apr 22, 2024, 2:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State junior-to-be forward Nigel Burris is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal after playing sporadic minutes under Danny Sprinkle as a sophomore.

Reports of Burris entering the transfer portal surfaced on social media on Monday, April 22. Burris will have two remaining seasons of eligibility.

RELATED: Mason Falslev Announces He Will Stay At USU For Sophomore Season

Burris scored 21 points, grabbed 25 rebounds, and dished out three assists in his lone season as an Aggie.

RELATED: Utah State’s Jerrod Calhoun On Plans, Goals In First Year

About Nigel Burris

The 6’7, 224-pound forward signed with Utah State after earning Big Sky Freshman of the Year with the Idaho Vandals in 2022-23. He played in all 32 games (25 starts), averaging 8.8 points and five rebounds on 52.7 percent shooting and 44.8 percent from deep.

Burris played prep basketball at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California. He helped lead the program to two WCAL league championships and two Central Coast Section championships.

The San Francisco, CA native averaged less than five minutes per night in 20 appearances for Utah State. In early December, Burris scored a season-high 10 points while making six of seven free throws in 12 minutes against San Diego.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Stay connected with all the latest updates on Utah State basketball and other sports with the new and improved KSL Sports app. Stream live radio and video, and never miss a beat with your favorite teams. Download the app now and take part in the action. Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Safety Cole Bishop

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner so today we take a look at the potential landing spots for former Utah football safety Cole Bishop.

24 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spencer Petras Leads Utah State QB Competition Following Spring Practices

Former Iowa Hawkeye Spencer Petras is the leader in the clubhouse to become Blake Anderson's Utah State Aggies' next starting quarterback.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL In Utah: Vote For Favorite Team Nickname

The state of Utah finally has an NHL hockey team to call its own. However, the club doesn't have a nickname yet.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Senior Guard Removes Name From Transfer Portal, Will Return To Utah State

Utah State's backcourt seems to be getting stronger by the day, with Ian Martinez added to the 2024-25 roster.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rudy Gobert, John Collins Ranked Among NBA Most Overrated

Rudy Gobert and Utah Jazz forward John Collins are among the league's most overrated players according to a recent NBA poll.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NHL To Utah: From Wishful Thinking To Dream Come True

Less than two months ago, I first met with Ryan Smith about hockey. We set up a series of interviews to discuss his efforts to bring the NHL to Utah.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Report: Utah State Men’s Basketball Forward Enters NCAA Transfer Portal