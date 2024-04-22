Rudy Gobert, John Collins Ranked Among NBA Most Overrated

SALT LAKE CITY – Rudy Gobert and Utah Jazz forward John Collins are among the league’s most overrated players according to a recent NBA poll.

The Athletic took an anonymous poll of over 100 NBA players to get their perspective on the league’s MVP, best defender, best player to build around, and the perceived most overrated player, among others.

Anonymous NBA player poll 2024: LeBron or Jordan as the GOAT? Most overrated? Finals favorite? ⤵️ https://t.co/HcVTiZq8aX — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) April 22, 2024

Gobert, Collins Among NBA’s Most Overrated

Though widely expected to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year Award, Gobert took home 13.6 percent of the votes for the league’s most overrated player, the highest percentage of anyone named.

The polled players also discounted Gobert’s defensive ability, voting him the sixth-best defender in the league behind Victor Wembanyama, Jrue Holiday, Lu Dort, Herb Jones, and Jaden McDaniels.

Despite the opinion of his peers, Gobert led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the league’s top defense this season.

While Gobert was named the most overrated player, Jazz forward John Collins ranked sixth on the list.

NBA players have voted Rudy Gobert as the most overrated player (Via https://t.co/fOzCR8ak3L) pic.twitter.com/htW4eIcT4I — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 22, 2024

Gobert, Jordan Poole, Trae Young, Dillon Brooks, and James Harden were all ranked above Collins who was tied with Bradley Beal, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, and Karl Anthony-Towns with 3.7 percent of the vote.

Collins averaged 15.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 53 percent from the floor and 37 percent from three in his first season with the Jazz.

Delta Center Gets Mixed Reviews

The Delta Center received votes both as the arena players most, and least like to play in.

The Jazz home floor received 2.9 percent of the vote as the favorite arena to play in, good for sixth in the league.

However, Delta Center also received 7.0 percent of the vote as the least favorite arena, tied for fourth according to league players.

How would the NHL’s move to @deltacenter affect the @utahjazz? A look at what changes could be on the horizon. #TakeNote https://t.co/XCPzbOs1Mv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 12, 2024

Among the league’s coaches players’ would most like to play for (not counting their own), the Jazz’s Will Hardy earned 2.3 of the vote, tied for 11th.

Miami’s Erik Spoelstra took home 20.3 percent of the vote while the Spurs Gregg Popovich earned 18.8 percent.

Jokic, Nuggets Earn High Praise

NBA players picked Nikola Jokic to earn his third MVP award with nearly 42 percent of those polled naming the Denver Nuggets star as the league’s best player.

Denver is also the favorite to win the NBA title at nearly 55.9 percent, beating the Boston Celtics who garnered 33.9 percent of the vote.

Jokic was also named second on the list of best players to build round, getting edged out by the San Antonio Spurs Wembanyama.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops