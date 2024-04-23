Utah Native Ryan Hatch Named Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee Chair

SCOTTSDALE, Az. – After eight years of involvement with the Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee, Utah native Ryan Hatch was promoted to chair of the committee.

Hatch is currently the SVP/Market Manager at Bonneville Phoenix. Hatch has worked in Phoenix for 17 of the last 18 years.

Hatch joined the Yellow Jacket Committee in 2016. After a couple of years as a media and marketing partner, Hatch took his first leadership role with the committee in 2018.

We’re excited to head into the 2024-25 season with Ryan Hatch as Chair of our Yellow Jacket Committee! Ryan is the senior vice president and market manager for Bonneville Phoenix and an eight-year committee member. Congrats @theryanhatch! 🤝 https://t.co/ZmrH3N4mEU pic.twitter.com/b55nV2zbqt — Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (@Fiesta_Bowl) April 23, 2024

Fiesta Bowl Executive Director & CEO Erik Moses spoke on the move in a press release.

“Ryan Hatch has poured his heart into the Fiesta Bowl Organization since he first put on the yellow jacket eight years ago. With his vision, creativity, and dedication, Ryan is a perfect leader for our Yellow Jacket Committee as we enter a new era of college football,” said Moses. “The Yellow Jacket Committee is well known within our Arizona communities for the selfless volunteerism and world-class hospitality its members demonstrate, and will excel even greater with Ryan at the helm.”

Hatch was born in Salt Lake City and attended the University of Utah.

“I’m humbled and honored to have the distinct privilege of being the Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee Chair and leading an amazing group of men and women who are passionate about improving our community through fundraising and volunteerism,” Hatch said. “It’s exciting to think about the incredible impact we will make throughout the year with our community events, culminating as we showcase our best-in-class hospitality to our guests and partners while hosting the first-ever CFP Quarterfinal on New Year’s Eve.”

Hatch’s promotion comes at an exciting time for College Football. The 2024 CFP will feature 12 teams for the first time ever.

