On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Will Reportedly Participate In Big 12-Big East Battle

Apr 23, 2024, 4:57 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The scheduling pieces are coming together for BYU basketball in the 2024-25 season.

According to a report from College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein, BYU basketball will participate in the final Big 12-Big East Battle.

Big 12-Big East Battle for 2024

Rothstein said BYU will travel to face the Providence Friars.

The Big East Conference has only 11 members, while the Big 12 will have 16 teams next season as they welcome the “Four Corner” programs.

According to Rothstein, other matchups in the battle include Baylor traveling to Storrs to face two-time defending National Champion UConn and Kansas taking on Creighton in Omaha.

Houston will host the Butler Bulldogs, and Iowa State will welcome Marquette to Ames.

None of the “Four Corner” programs (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah) are included in the 11 matchups.

Last season, the Big 12 defeated the Big East 7-4. It was the first time the Big 12 won the battle over the Big East since its inception in 2019.

Typically, the Big 12-Big East Battle takes place in December.

BYU last faced the Providence Friars in 1982 at the Marriott Center. The Cougars own a 2-0 all-time series lead against Providence.

Providence finished last season with a 21-14 record and was one of the first teams left out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Head coach Kim English leads the Friars.

Phoenix Suns Associate Head Coach Kevin Young now leads BYU basketball as the head coach.

BYU Basketball nonconference schedule notes

The reported matchup at Providence would be a highlight game on BYU’s nonconference schedule. BYU is scheduled to play in the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

That four-team event includes defending National Runner-Up Purdue, John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks, and Notre Dame.

BYU is also expected to have a road game at Wyoming in Laramie as part of a series with the Cowboys that began last season.

The nonconference schedule will have fewer games this season for Big 12 teams in 2024-25 as the league shifts to a 20-game conference schedule.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Native Ryan Hatch Named Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee Chair

After eight years of involvement with the Fiesta Bowl Yellow Jacket Committee, Utah native Ryan Hatch was promoted to chair of the committee.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Guard Jaxson Robinson Declares For 2024 NBA Draft

The Big 12's Sixth Man of the Year is moving on to the NBA.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: Should Jazz Draft For Talent Or Fit?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hockey 101: Path To The Pros

Now that the NHL is officially coming to Utah, Utahns are going to need to learn the details of hockey.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Offensive Guard Keaton Bills

The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner so today we look into the top spots former Utah football offensive guard Keaton Bills could land.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top NFL Draft Landing Spots For BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia

Sizing up the best NFL draft landing spots for BYU lineman Kingsley Suamataia.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

BYU Basketball Will Reportedly Participate In Big 12-Big East Battle