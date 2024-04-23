BYU Basketball Will Reportedly Participate In Big 12-Big East Battle

PROVO, Utah – The scheduling pieces are coming together for BYU basketball in the 2024-25 season.

According to a report from College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein, BYU basketball will participate in the final Big 12-Big East Battle.

Big 12-Big East Battle for 2024

Rothstein said BYU will travel to face the Providence Friars.

NEWS: Matchups are set for the 2024 Big East-Big 12 Battle, per multiple sources. Baylor at UConn

Kansas at Creighton

Butler at Houston

Marquette at Iowa St

Kansas St at SJU

Xavier at TCU

Cincy at Nova

BYU at PC

Ok St at SHU

Gtown at WVU

DePaul at TTUhttps://t.co/DzJ58tVzS8 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 23, 2024

The Big East Conference has only 11 members, while the Big 12 will have 16 teams next season as they welcome the “Four Corner” programs.

According to Rothstein, other matchups in the battle include Baylor traveling to Storrs to face two-time defending National Champion UConn and Kansas taking on Creighton in Omaha.

Houston will host the Butler Bulldogs, and Iowa State will welcome Marquette to Ames.

None of the “Four Corner” programs (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah) are included in the 11 matchups.

Last season, the Big 12 defeated the Big East 7-4. It was the first time the Big 12 won the battle over the Big East since its inception in 2019.

Typically, the Big 12-Big East Battle takes place in December.

BYU last faced the Providence Friars in 1982 at the Marriott Center. The Cougars own a 2-0 all-time series lead against Providence.

Providence finished last season with a 21-14 record and was one of the first teams left out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Head coach Kim English leads the Friars.

Phoenix Suns Associate Head Coach Kevin Young now leads BYU basketball as the head coach.

BYU Basketball nonconference schedule notes

The reported matchup at Providence would be a highlight game on BYU’s nonconference schedule. BYU is scheduled to play in the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

That four-team event includes defending National Runner-Up Purdue, John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks, and Notre Dame.

BYU is also expected to have a road game at Wyoming in Laramie as part of a series with the Cowboys that began last season.

The nonconference schedule will have fewer games this season for Big 12 teams in 2024-25 as the league shifts to a 20-game conference schedule.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper