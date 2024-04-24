On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Top NFL Landing Spots For Former Utah Football Offensive Lineman Sataoa Laumea

Apr 24, 2024, 9:00 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NFL Draft is around the corner which means it is time to examine where your favorite former Utes could land.

Today we take a closer look at former Utah football offensive tackle (projected as an offensive guard in the NFL) Sataoa Laumea.

Laumea started his college career with the Utes in 2019 playing one game before redshirting for the rest of the season.

In all, Laumea played in 45 total games for the Utes, starting 44 of them (19 at right guard, 25 at right tackle).

Laumea earned All-Pac-12 four times in his college career including a first team nod in 2022.

 

NFL Combine Numbers For Sataoa Laumea – Guard

Height: 6’ 4’’

Weight: 319 lbs.

Arm: 32 7/8’’

Hand: 9 7/8’’

Vertical Jump: 26″

Broad Jump: 8’ 8’’

Projected Draft Spot

Day Three (4th round) according to NFL Draft Buzz.

NFL Teams That Need Offensive Guards According To PFF

  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Detroit Lions
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Houston Texans
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Some Of The More Interesting Spots For Sataoa Laumea

Baltimore jumps off the list as one of the better teams in the league needing offensive linemen to keep one of the best quarterbacks upright in Lamar Jackson.

The 49ers are another team that has been very good the past few seasons under quarterback Brock Purdy.

Green Bay and Houston are intriguing from the standpoint that quarterbacks Jordan Love and CJ Stroud look to be two of the up-and-coming stars in the NFL and it would be fun to see someone like Laumea grow with them.

Detroit offers the opportunity to work with one of the best offensive linemen in the league in Penei Sewell while Las Vegas and Seattle (and the 49ers) offer the ability to play close to home for the California native.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

